Treacherous surf pounds California amid flood advisories, coastal evacuations

By Karen Garcia Los Angeles Times

California’s first huge swells of the winter are wreaking havoc on the state’s coastline as an incoming atmospheric river storm is forcing evacuations amid flooding of beach and coastal roads.

Marin County residents in the Calles Pinos, Pradero, Sierra, Onda Resaca, Ribera and Embarcadero areas as well as Calle de Arroyo were ordered to temporarily evacuate Thursday morning due to high risk of wave damage and coastal flooding. Evacuated residents were told to head to the Stinson Beach Community Center.

Santa Cruz County issued an evacuation warning Thursday on X, formerly known as Twitter, for coastal areas near Seacliff State Beach because of flooding.

Within the evacuation area, the tourist hot spot known as the Rio del Mar Esplanade is flooded with several inches of storm water.

On X, the California Highway Patrol cautions that residents avoid the area and not attempt to drive across or through.

According to the National Weather Service’s coastal flood warning for the Bay Area, large breaking waves are causing significant flooding of beach and coastal roads.

The waves are depositing large amounts of debris and causing road closures.

The San Francisco Bay Area coast could see waves up to 40 feet in some locations. The National Weather Service issued a warning for residents to stay away from rocks, jetties, piers and other waterside infrastructure.

In Southern California, the waves aren’t expected to be as big, but high surf is expected through Saturday, meteorologists said. In Ventura County, waves of up to 12 feet have been reported, and the Central Coast has seen 18- to 20-foot swells, said Mike Wofford with the National Weather Service’s Oxnard office.

In a beachside community in Ventura, residents watched as waves washed trash bins away, sending foaming streams of seawater into neighborhood streets.

A high surf advisory went into effect at 4 a.m. Thursday for Point Conception in Santa Barbara County and Hermosa Beach, Manhattan Beach and Palos Verdes Peninsula beaches in Los Angeles County.

All of those areas can expect sets of 15- to 20-foot waves and dangerous rip currents.

“We’re expecting the highest waves today to be arriving either late morning or early afternoon and then, maybe some drops in height tomorrow, but still well above normal,” Wofford said.

The waves will pick back up Saturday when another surge of higher swells arrives.

There have been strong storms over the Pacific Ocean that “we don’t necessarily see because they move up to the north or go in some other direction,” Wofford said.

While the storms are moving through, strong winds can form big waves, which “propagate out along, and the waves just come barreling right in,” he said.

Along with the high surf advisory, the National Weather Service issued a coastal flood advisory through 10 p.m. Saturday.

Although no structural or road damage is expected, there is an increased risk for drowning, the agency warned.

Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea, and large breaking waves can cause injuries, wash people off beaches or rocks and capsize small boats.

“Never turn your back to the ocean,” the National Weather Service said on X.

Rain won’t be compounding the waves in the Los Angeles County area, as the forecast doesn’t call for rain until early Saturday and will continue for most of the day until it tapers off, Wofford said.

There’s a 30% to 40% chance of rain Sunday into Monday, but it will be in the form of light showers.