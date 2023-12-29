A Grip on Sports: We’ve made it to the last weekend of the year and we get rewarded in a big way

A GRIP ON SPORTS • What’s the right word? Bang, maybe? Fireworks could work too. How about loaded or overwhelming? All would describe the sports schedule this weekend as we say goodbye to 2023 and hello to 2024. Wait, what? It’s going to be 2024?

•••••••

• Yep. And it starts Monday. As it always does. With the Rose Parade. And the Rose Bowl game. As Washington State alum Keith Jackson labeled it, the Granddaddy of Them All. Even if its progeny’s place in the sports landscape isn’t what it used to be.

No matter. The bowl games that accompany the Rose Bowl into the new year still hold our interest. As do the basketball games that escort out the old one.

Starting today. Or tonight if you prefer.

Washington State’s men are in Salt Lake City with a chance to show their 9-2 record isn’t built on scheduling, even if it is among the easiest 10% as ranked by stats guru Ken Pomeroy. The Utes, who also have a 9-2 record, are trying to prove they can compete for the Pac-12 title. Which give the typical conference-opening game (Pac-12 Networks, 5:30 p.m.) a little more impetus.

A half-hour later Gonzaga hosts a West Coast showdown between two of the better programs, as NCAA runner-up San Diego State visits the Northwest (ESPN2, 6 p.m.).

That doesn’t mean there isn’t football to watch. Four bowls crowd their way into the work-week’s final day, with the Sun Bowl, between Oregon State and Notre Dame (CBS, 11 a.m.), atop our list. Our other game of interest? The Cotton (ESPN, 5 p.m.) between Ohio State and Missouri.

Then comes the holiday weekend. Glory be. What a schedule.

If your main interest is the NFL, well, you’re not alone. The games start Saturday, with the Monday Night game. Again, what? Yep, ABC and ESPN broadcast Detroit’s visit to Dallas (5:15 p.m.) and are calling it the Monday Night Football. Which just proves, once again, the NFL can do whatever the heck it wants.

The game of the weekend, Northwest version, happens Sunday at 1:05 p.m. on Fox. Another pseudo-playoff game for the Seahawks. Pittsburgh, with fading postseason hopes, comes to Seattle. Expect a pseudo-war.

If college basketball is your thing, then you have plenty to watch both days.

Eastern Washington and Idaho will both be trying to sweep their opening Big Sky weekend with 2 p.m. games on ESPN+ on Saturday.

There are Pac-12 matchups, ACC games, Big East battles. But our pick for the best game, though, is on the Pac-12 Network (5 p.m.) as the 6th-ranked USC women visit No. 2 UCLA in what could be a sold-out Pauley Pavilion.

The Pac-12 men are about the only ones challenging the NFL on Sunday, highlighted by WSU’s game in Boulder (11 a.m.).

College football? Saturday has one signature bowl, the Orange in Miami (ESPN, 1 p.m.). Ticked-off Georgia is missing some players, sure, but the Bulldogs’ anger, and roster losses, pale in comparison to Florida State. What could have been a matchup for the ages has devolved into a possible mess – and rout.

Of course, Monday is college football’s premier day.

LSU vs. Wisconsin in the Outback Bowl (9 a.m., ESPN2). Iowa vs. Tennessee in the Citrus (ABC, 10 a.m.). Oregon vs. Liberty in Phoenix’s Fiesta (10 a.m., ESPN). And then the two invitational games that lead to the championship trophy being presented.

The Rose Bowl has the prime 2 p.m. slot on ABC, with Michigan, the No. 1-ranked team, entering as a 1.5-point underdog against No. 4 Alabama.

But that’s the prelim, at least for this area. Washington has the spotlight, with the second-ranked Huskies meeting Steve Sarkisian and No. 3 Texas in the Sugar Bowl (ABC, 5:45 p.m.) These two teams met in the Alamo Bowl last year, with UW winning 27-20. This year the Longhorns are a 4-point favorite.

Us viewers? Eyes glazing over at least once in the next four days is favored by 7 points. And the over/under on weight gain is 11.5 pounds. Enjoy.

•••

WSU: Uh, never mind. Reports of Kyle Williams’ transfer were greatly exaggerated, as Mark Twain might write if he were alive today. Greg Woods shares Williams’ denial he’s leaving the Cougars. … As we mentioned above, the Cougs open conference play today against Utah. Greg has a preview. … Elsewhere in the Pac-12 and the nation, where art thou George Kliavkoff? Jon Wilner examines in the Mercury News the future of the Pac-12 commissioner. … Arizona put a topping on a great comeback season, forcing six turnovers and rolling over Oklahoma in the Alamo Bowl. … You never know what will help a college football player reach his potential. Washington’s Dillon Johnson is an example. As is Michael Penix Jr. But it is the play up front that is on the mind of everyone. … Oregon State hired a defensive coordinator Thursday and John Canzano approves in a big way. Plus, there is the bowl game. … Oregon has a lot going on and we are not even talking about the Ducks’ Fiesta Bowl game. … Utah got a jump start on next year with its bowl. … So did USC and UCLA. Especially the Trojans. … In basketball news, the best conference in the West? The Mountain West. That Wilner’s conclusion as he looks at the best men’s teams in the region. … Oregon handled USC at home to start conference play. … UCLA rallied on the road and handed Oregon State its first home loss of the season. … Washington is in a good place before the Pac-12 games begin. Will it last? Colorado hopes not. … Arizona is ready for its last Pac-12 season. … The Oregon State women will take an undefeated record into conference play.

Gonzaga: Tonight’s game in the Kennel against San Diego State is the second-to-last chance for the Zags to post a strong nonconference victory. Jim Meehan has the preview and the key matchup. … Theo Lawson’s delves into the Bulldogs’ recent 3-point shooting woes. It’s not pretty. … Yvonne Ejim has developed into one of the best players in the nation. … Elsewhere in the WCC, a former Santa Clara one-year wonder has evolved into a contributor for the Warriors, with some guidance from Steph Curry.

EWU: Portland State came into conference play with a great resume. Eastern laughed. And dominated the Vikings, winning 91-57. Dan Thompson has the story. … The Eagle women, the conference favorite, opened with a road victory. … Elsewhere in the Big Sky, Montana looks to build on its championship legacy. … In basketball, Weber State won the battle of the favorites, topping Montana at home. … Montana State opened with a win at Idaho State. … The women’s race should be a good one.

Idaho: The Vandals’ first Big Sky game under Alex Pribble ended perfectly, when Quinn Denker’s banked 3-pointer at the buzzer lifted them to a 61-58 victory over visiting Sacramento State. Peter Harriman has the coverage.

Whitworth: The Pirates put the ball into Jo Jo Anderson’s hands each night. That’s a good thing. Ethan Myers covers the basketball part of it. And we can vouch for the leadership part. We’ve known him for years and have always been impressed with the type of person Anderson is.

Preps: Dave Nichols spent his Thursday night in the Valley, watching Mead hand Coeur d’Alene a 65-60 loss at Central Valley High. … We can also pass along this roundup of the holiday action.

Seahawks: A key game. And DK Metcalf missed Thursday’s practice with a bad back. Uh oh. … Julian Love has really filled a need down the stretch. … So has Geno Smith. … And Devin Bush.

Kraken: The Winter Classic is almost upon us. … A lawsuit is upon the Kraken due to their choice of jerseys for the game.

Mariners: Julio Rodriguez had a special stretch last season.

Golf: The PGA Tour has made a myriad of mistakes in 2023. But the decisions concerning the Pebble Beach tournament in 2024 are the dumbest ones yet. No. celebrities? Are you kidding me? The most-fun weekend – and one watched by more folks than any other – has been denuded of its best aspect. Instead of ditching the celebrities, they should have invited Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift to host. We’re done with the PGA leadership.

•••

• Once again, no TV Take tonight. Family obligations. See you tomorrow morning. Use today to prep for the long weekend, OK? Stretch, get your rest, eat right. Practice your clicking skills. Until later …