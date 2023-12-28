BlendJet recalls almost 5 million blenders on concerns over fire, blades

By Eli Tan Washington Post

BlendJet is recalling 4.9 million of its portable blenders after broken metal blades and spontaneous fires injured dozens of users.

At least 329 incidents of blades breaking and 17 instances of fires with the BlendJet 2 devices have been reported, according to a notice posted Thursday on the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission’s website.

Reported injuries include 49 burns and one laceration with the devices, which were sold in the United States and Canada at Costco, Walmart, Target and through BlendJet’s online store.

The China-manufactured blenders were sold between October 2020 and November 2023, retailing for $50 to $70, according to the commission.

BlendJet is based in Benicia, Calif.

In a statement to The Post, the company blamed many of the incidents on customers’ use of “low-quality” chargers and attempts to crush ice without first adding liquid.

But BlendJet also said it has updated the blenders’ design with a new base that has “thicker blades and an improved electrical configuration.”

Customers can contact the company for a free replacement, according to BlendJet’s website.

Owners of the blenders can enter their devices’ serial numbers on the company’s site to see whether they’re part of the recall.

“You should immediately stop using your BlendJet 2 until you verify if your product is recalled,” the company said.

A report by Consumer Reports raised safety concerns about the blender in August, though it wasn’t recalled until Thursday.

In one complaint filed to the Consumer Product Safety Commission on Aug. 18, a BlendJet customer reported that “the blade in the portable mini blender broke off and almost became part of the morning breakfast.”

BlendJet 2 blenders that are currently for sale are not subject to the recall, the company said.