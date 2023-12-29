Cal transfer wide receiver Jeremiah Hunter announces commitment to Washington

By Mike Vorel Seattle Times

NEW ORLEANS – Rome Odunze won’t be easy to replace.

But the Huskies sure are trying.

Soon-to-be senior wide receiver Jeremiah Hunter – who compiled 143 catches, 2,056 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns in three productive seasons at Cal – announced a transfer to Washington on Friday. He has one season of remaining eligibility.

A 6-foot-2, 200-pound wideout from Fresno, California, Hunter logged 62 catches, 703 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in 12 games as a junior in 2023. That included five catches for 85 yards (including a 50-yarder) and a touchdown in the Golden Bears’ 59-32 loss inside Husky Stadium on Sept. 23.

Odunze – a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award, honoring college football’s premier pass-catcher – is almost certainly off to the NFL, and junior Jalen McMillan and sophomore Ja’Lynn Polk also could decide to depart.

As UW navigates that uncertainty, the Huskies could use an influx of proven play makers.

But Hunter will have both company and competition.

At the wide receiver spot, a trio of contributors – senior Giles Jackson (14 catches, 106 yards, one TD in 2023), junior Germie Bernard (31, 371, four TDs) and redshirt sophomore Denzel Boston (five catches, 51 yards) – are expected to return. Redshirt freshmen Rashid Williams and Keith Reynolds and true freshmen Jason Robinson and Justice Williams will fill out the room as well.

Of course, UW coach Kalen DeBoer would certainly prefer to pair Hunter with the returning Polk (13 games, 60 catches, 1,000 receiving yards, nine TDs in 2023) and McMillan (nine games, 34 catches, 468 receiving yards, four TDs). But those decisions will wait until after No. 2 Washington (13-0) meets No. 3 Texas (12-1) in Monday’s Sugar Bowl.

Hunter is the Huskies’ seventh expected transfer this offseason – joining Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers, San Diego State offensive tackle Drew Azzopardi, Fresno State tight end Tre Watson, Arizona State edge B.J. Green, Vanderbilt linebacker Ethan Barr and Montana State defensive tackle Sebastian Valdez.

There will be more additions and subtractions in the weeks and months to come.

But Hunter provides stability and production at a position with unpredictable personnel.