Dear Kiantha: Children are a gift to this world

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

Dear Kiantha,

My wife and are having our first child and we are nervous about bringing a child into such an unstable world. Any tips on parenting during such a crazy time would be greatly appreciated. We want to get this right.

Dear Friend,

Congratulations on the upcoming arrival of your first child. Children are a gift even in the midst of a chaotic time in our world.

A baby being born is, to me, another opportunity to bring light to a dark world. A human being that can potentially provide hope for our future. All great leaders of our time share one common denominator: They were all born, which allowed them to become leaders and change-makers.

Every child is unique, therefore there is no single formula for raising a child. There are elements that must be present in all parenting like love, compassion, discipline and stability, and yet no parenting should look the same.

You and your wife are bringing into this world a child whose needs will be as nuanced as the placement of the stars in the sky. The only advise that you should consider is to never forget that fact.

The world is a bit crazy right now. If you parent with the knowledge that your child could be the very change this world needs, you will do just fine.

As parents, trust your instincts and nurture the gift (your child) you have been given to share with our world.

Soul to Soul,

Kiantha