Recap and highlights: No. 13 Gonzaga can’t overcome slow second-half start, loses to San Diego State 84-74 at home

In losses to Purdue and Washington, Gonzaga had major issues in the second half.

The 13th-ranked Zags ran into trouble a bit earlier Friday. They squandered an eight-point lead in the closing minutes of the first half and then fell behind by 15 after a rugged four-minute stretch early in the closing half.

Gonzaga rallied behind its three-quarters court to cut the deficit to three, but San Diego State regained its composure and pulled away for an 84-74 victory in front of a packed house of 6,000 at the McCarthey Athletic Center.

The Zags (9-4) missed an opportunity for their best win of the season against the Aztecs, who were No. 29 in the NET ranking entering the game. Gonzaga suffered its first home loss of the season and dropped to 0-4 in Quad 1 games.

Gonzaga trailed 62-47 when its press rattled the Aztecs and the Zags capitalized with a string of baskets. Ryan Nembhard’s jumper trimmed SDSU’s lead to 68-65 but Reese Waters and Miles Byrd hit huge 3s and Jaedon LeDee’s layup gave the Aztecs an eight-point advantage.

Waters scored 22 points and LeDee added 20. Graham Ike paced the Zags with 20 points and 10 boards. Nembhard finished with 15 points, nine assists and five rebounds.

The Zags led for the majority of the first half and stretched the advantage to 35-27 after a pair of Dusty Stromer free throws.

Gonzaga missed seven of its last eight field-goal attempts and San Diego State closed the half with an 11-2 spurt to take a 38-37 lead. It marked the first time the Zags trailed at home since Feb. 20, 2020, when San Francisco led 31-22 – a span of 53 games. GU rallied for a 71-54 victory.

Darrion Trammell, a thorn in Gonzaga’s side after entering with just over 16 minutes remaining, connected on his third 3-pointer and LeDee passed out of a double team to Elijah Saunders for a layup to give the Aztecs a one-point edge at the break.

Trammell, who came in averaging 7.6 points with a season-high 11, had 15 points in 16 first-half minutes.

BOX SCORE

First half

19:45 – SDSU 2, GU 0: Aztecs (wearing road black) control the tip and Ike is called for a quick foul. Ledee hits both free throws.

15:52 – GU 11, SDSU 9: Zags take the lead behind five points from Nembhard and four from Ike. Nembhard throws away an unforced error for the Zags first turnover at the U16 media timeout.

11:05 – SDSU 23, GU 19: Trammell a huge spark for the Aztecs off the bench with a quick 10 points as SDSU retakes the lead at the U12 media timeout.

Aztecs 8 of 13 from the field, while the Zags are 7 of 13. SDSU holding the lead with four more points off turnover (8-4). Gregg headed to the line for two free throws when play resumes.

7:25 – GU 29, SDSU 27: Zags retake the lead on a nice run of play, with Hickman hitting a step-back 3 and Nembhard finding Watson for an ally-oop.

Ike and Hickman lead with six points apiece at the U8 media timeout. Trammell has 12 for the Aztecs.

3:13 – GU 35, SDSU 29: Zags build their lead at the U4 media timeout, as SDSU has made just its last 1 of 9 from the field.

Nembhard doing a bit of everything for GU with seven points, five assists and four rebounds.

1:21 – GU 37, SDSU 34: Looking like a career night for Trammell, who heaves a 3 to beat the shot clock and the Aztecs call a timeout. He’s up to 15 points on 6 of 9 shooting.

0:00 – SDSU 38, GU 37: Bad end to the half for the Zags, who give up their lead after a 7-0 run over the final 1:23.

3-point shooting remaining a problem for GU, just 3 of 11 from deep.

Second half

18:46 – SDSU 42, GU 37: Hickman back on the court for GU, but the Aztecs start with two quick baskets.

15:54 – SDSU 52, GU 44: Zags call a timeout with the Aztecs on a 8-0 run. GU already with four turnovers this half, allowing SDSU to easily build its lead.

13:25 – SDSU 62, GU 47: Aztecs make it a 18-3 run over the last 3:39 and GU calls a timeout. Zags looking lifeless in the second half and headed toward their worst loss of the season.

11:28 – SDSU 64, GU 51: Gregg hits a 3, but the Zags give up second chance points leading into the U12 media timeout. GU going to need to string together a run here if it wants to come back.

9:57 – SDSU 64, GU 56: Zags really stepping up on defense, force five turnovers the last 3:30 with a 10 second violation. GU also in the bonus as they cut it under double figures.

7:27 – SDSU 68, GU 61: After a couple of reviews, Aztecs holding onto their lead at the U8 media timeout. GU doing what they need to do to come back, though. Ike, who has 18 points, will shoot 1-and-1 when play resumes.

3:38 –SDSU 78, GU 72: Zags cut the lead to 2, but the Aztecs answer with a quick run to build it back. Watson whistled for a foul at the U4 media timeout and SDSU will shoot two free throws on the other end of the break.

24.4 – SDSU 81, GU 73: Aztecs headed to the line and they’re going to win this one. Second loss at home in two years for the Zags, who head into conference play with a tough loss.

Pregame

For two teams that not only expect to make the NCAA Tournament each year, but make deep runs, tonight’s game carries plenty of implications.

Gonzaga and San Diego State have not bolstered much of a resume in their nonconference schedules. The Zags without a Quad One victory in the NCAA’s Net Rankings and the Aztecs with a loss to Grand Canyon and unconvincing wins over neighboring UC schools.

When the Zags host the Aztecs tonight, the result will likely carry weight for the seeding committee come March. Tipoff is set 6 p.m. ESPN2 will carry the broadcast.

Neither team has played in over a week, taking a break for the Christmas holiday.

Series history

San Diego State holds a 2-1 all-time record over Gonzaga, during three meetings in the 2010s. The Aztecs beat GU 72-70 on Dec. 21, 2017 in the last meeting, overcoming a 22-point performance from Zach Norvell Jr.

Game preview

