Want to get married on New Year’s Eve? Vegas is expecting you - and thousands more.

By Daniel Wu Washington Post

Las Vegas has been declared the wedding capital of the world, but some days draw more budding couples than others. Every wedding planner in the city scans their calendars looking for them: the dates that form a zany pattern, like a set of repeated numbers or a sequence, fit for the pomp of a Vegas wedding.

In 2007, Vegas saw its most popular wedding day in history when 4,492 couples tied the knot on July 7 that year – or 7/7/07, according to the Clark County clerk’s office. The city’s second-most popular wedding day came four years later, when 3,125 couples married on Nov. 11, 2011 (11/11/11).

But what if the stars aligned to produce the rare date with its numbers lined up in order? And what if it happened to fall on New Year’s Eve – another popular date for Vegas weddings – and a weekend?

“This is kind of a triple crown,” Lynn Marie Goya, the Clark County clerk, told the Washington Post.

Las Vegas is expecting thousands to flock to the city to take their vows on Dec. 31 – 12/31/23 – in what could be another record-breaking day for the city’s many, many wedding venues, organizers and officials told the Post. They’re preparing accordingly by staffing up, securing a surplus of roses and Elvis impersonators and even opening a pop-up marriage license bureau at Harry Reid International Airport so brides- and grooms-to-be can grab their licenses as soon as they arrive.

“This one is pretty special,” said Melody Willis-Williams, the president of Vegas Weddings, a wedding company. “It’s definitely a once in a lifetime.”

Wedding bookings peak in Vegas around special occasions and holidays, including Valentine’s Day. But staying on top of the rush also means poring over calendars to find the esoteric dates where a pattern of numbers can cause similar spikes in demand, organizers said.

“It’s actually fun to see which ones people pick up on every year,” said Brian Mills, president of the Las Vegas Weddings Chamber of Commerce and an officiant at the Little Church of the West wedding chapel. “But there usually seems to be at least one or two huge ‘number days’ here in Vegas every year.”

Mills has worked through more than a decade of those days, or “specialty dates,” as they’re dubbed by some in the industry. Aug. 8, 2008, or 8/8/08, proved to be especially popular with Asian American couples, he said (the number eight is considered lucky in Chinese culture). Oct. 10, 2020 – 10/10/20 – was another busy day, despite the pandemic.

Organizers aren’t sure whether Dec. 31 will surpass the record set in 2007, but the rare convergence of a holiday, a numbered “specialty date” and a weekend has them thinking it might come close. It was enough for the county clerk’s office to open a pop-up stall at the airport to distribute marriage licenses more quickly, a step they’ve taken only a few times before, and never outside of the February Valentine’s Day rush.

“It’s been very busy so far,” said Goya, the county clerk.

Vegas wedding planners, ministers and performers are preparing, too. Willis-Williams, who oversees three chapels in the city, has brought in extra staff, ordered 2,000 roses and prepped a fleet of nine limousines, she said. Among her roughly 100 staff will be at least six Elvis impersonators, who will be performing all day, starting at 9 a.m.

“Those guys are going to be working pretty much every 10 or 15 minutes,” Willis-Williams said. “We’re going to have to give them, like, an intravenous feeding tube.”

Mills, who also moonlights as an Elvis and Johnny Cash performer for weddings, will spend the morning officiating at his chapel before performing “Burning Love” at the MGM Grand in the evening. Guests will be able to exchange vows at a mock chapel at the back of the ballroom.

Between hundreds of weddings already booked at the city’s chapels and an expected flood of walk-ins, it’ll be tight. But organizers said they’re determined to accommodate everyone who comes to Vegas looking to tie the knot that day.

“Everybody will get married before midnight,” Willis-Williams said.

Goya said the county won’t be able to confirm whether New Year’s Eve breaks a Vegas record until the office finishes tallying wedding certificates next week. But there won’t be time to rest – Willis-Williams and her peers are already looking ahead. February promises to be an especially hectic month with Valentine’s Day, another “specialty date” on Feb. 4 (2/4/24) and a leap day.

“I’m already on 2025 and 2026’s specialty dates,” Willis-Williams said.

Couples traveling to Las Vegas for New Year’s Eve can find the county’s pop-up marriage license booth at the baggage claim in Reid International’s Terminal One, Goya said. And if they need more convincing on why to pick a “specialty day” to get hitched in the first place? Besides the excuse of a fun wedding story or a funny-looking number to print on the marriage certificate, couples have confessed that there’s a utility to scheduling your wedding to land on a quirky pattern of numbers, Mills and Willis-Williams said.

“I think some of them are scared they’re going to forget their wedding date,” Mills laughed.