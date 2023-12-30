100 years ago in Eastern Washington: Two of the alleged Medical Lake bank robbers had different stories on who was responsible for the heist

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

James Cerenzia, one of the five young men arrested in the Medical Lake bank robbery, refused to plead guilty because he said he was forced to drive the getaway car under duress.

He feared his life would be taken if he refused to take part.

But now his “alibi of duress was slowly crumbling away,” the prosecutor said. The four other men, who had already pleaded guilty, said he was in on the crime from the beginning. Ollie Hill, 19, the supposed “brains” behind the gang, said Cerenzia was part of the Medical Lake heist, as well as several other robberies.

The robbers had commandeered the getaway car from Joseph DeBall at gunpoint. The prosecutor said he could prove that Cerenzia held a gun on DeBall during the robbery, and that Cerenzia drew a gun on deputies when arrested.

It looked as if Hill, described as a “girl bandit” and ringleader, would not be charged with anything beyond vagrancy. She admitted that she knew all of the robbers, and that she suggested the Medical Lake bank would be an easy target. But she did not participate in the robbery.

From the drug beat: Narcotics charges were dismissed against Spokane physician Dr. Glen M. Gould after the prosecutor said he did not believe he could win the case.

Gould had been accused of selling morphine to an addict who had turned police informer. Gould maintained the morphine was used strictly for medical purposes.

Also on this day

1972: President Richard Nixon halts bombing of North Vietnam and announces peace talks.