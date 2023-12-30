Disease threatens tens of thousands in Gazan shelters, UN and WHO say

By Christiane Oelrich and Lars Nicolaysen German Press Agency

GAZA – The threat of disease is intensifying in temporary shelters in the Gaza Strip, where tens of thousands of people fleeing Israeli bombardment are living in cramped conditions, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

Health services in the area have long been overstretched, and fresh waves of displacement ordered by Israeli forces have made their task even more difficult, the U.N. emergency relief organization said Saturday.

Respiratory infections and diarrhea are among the most severe diseases in emergency shelters, the head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said on social media platform X on Friday.

Some 180,000 people are suffering from respiratory infections.

More than 136,000 children younger than age of 5 have diarrhea, which can cause a life-threatening loss of water and vital minerals at this age if not treated.

There are also more than 55,000 cases of lice and scabies.

According to OCHA, the U.N. Children’s Fund delivered 600,000 vaccine doses to the Gaza Strip on Friday. The aim is for young children to receive their routine immunizations next year despite the war. This includes immunizations against diphtheria, tetanus and whooping cough.

Israel’s military announced a four-hour tactical pause in fighting in a refugee camp in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on Saturday.

Military activities there would be temporarily suspended for humanitarian reasons, an army spokesman announced in Arabic on the X platform. The pause is so that the population can obtain supplies, he wrote.

Israel’s military had previously called on residents of the embattled city of Khan Younis in the south of the coastal area to seek safety in Rafah near the Egyptian border.

Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip has killed 21,672 people, according to the Hamas-controlled health authority in Gaza.

The figures cannot be confirmed, but the U.N. and other observers point out that the authority’s figures have been credible in the past.

While the Israeli army had previously stated that it was in the process of taking operational control of the area in the north, it is now focusing on the south and central Gaza Strip.

This has lead to more fighting in the southern city of Khan Younis, where the Israeli military says Hamas leaders are operating in tunnels.

The war was triggered by the worst massacre in Israel’s history, carried out by Hamas terrorists and other groups in Israel on Oct. 7.