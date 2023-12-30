Prep roundup: Nalu Vargas leads Mt. Spokane boys in tournament victory; Sadie Pierce paces Lewis and Clark girls

From staff reports

Roundup of Saturday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A. All games nonleague.

Boys basketball

Mt. Spokane 71, Barlow (Ore.) 69: Nalu Vargas scored 21 points and hit five 3-pointers and the Wildcats (8-2) beat the Bruins (6-3) in a Les Schwab Invitational consolation game at Liberty HS in Hillsboro, Oregon. Ryan Lafferty scored 17 points and McKay Smith added 15 for Mt. Spokane.

Gonzaga Prep 68, Bakersfield (Calif.) Christian 55: Henry Sandberg and Dylynn Groves scored 16 points apiece and the Bullpups (8-2) beat the Eagles (7-8) at the Vista Mesa Basketball Challenge at Mountain View HS in Mesa, Arizona. Nate Christy had 13 points with 12 rebounds and Keagan Savage added 11 for G-Prep.

University 50, Christian (Calif.) 45: Jack Del Mese scored 20 points, AJ Wolfe added 12 points and the Titans (4-5) beat the Patriots (7-3) at the Surf n Slam Hoop Classic at Helix Charter HS in San Diego.

Lewis and Clark 55, Hanford 32: Paolo Murray scored 17 points, Luke Jessup added 14 and the Tigers (7-2) beat the host Falcons (3-5) in Richland.

Clarkston 50, Pendleton (Ore.) 46: Josh Hoffman and Niko Ah Hi scored 13 points apiece and the Bantams (6-4) beat the Buckaroos (3-10) in the Avista Holiday Tournament fourth-place game at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston. Benito Jennings led Pendleton with 12 points.

Moses Lake Christian 50, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 46: The visiting Lions (7-1) beat the Warriors (2-7). Details were unavailable.

Springdale 88, Curlew 57: The Chargers (7-3) beat the visiting Cougars (4-6). Details were unavailable.

Pomeroy 66, Waitsburg 30: The visiting Pirates (7-1) beat the Wolfpack (2-6). Details were unavailable.

Girls basketball

Lewis and Clark 60, Hanford 41: Sadie Pierce scored 23 points and hit four 3-pointers and the visiting Tigers (5-4) beat the Falcons (2-6) in Richland. Ruby Shaw added 11 points for LC. Kendall Meyer led Hanford with 12 points.

Clarkston 72, Grangeville 32: Eloise Teasley scored 13 points and the Bantams (9-0) beat the Bulldogs (9-2) in the Avista Holiday Tournament championship game at Lewis-Clark State in Lewiston.

Curlew 57, Springdale 33: The Cougars (9-1) beat the Chargers (0-5). Details were unavailable.

Wrestling

Freeman Winter Classic: At Freeman HS. Post Falls’ Matthew Hamilton earned the 106-pound title with a pin, and teammates Jesse Villegas (106), Tanner Piper (144) and Damion Hamilton (157) came in second as the Trojans won the meet with 178.5 points. Riverside was second with 156.5 points, followed by West Valley (152).