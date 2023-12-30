Sullivan Menard lifts Whitworth over previously unbeaten Elmhurst
From staff reports
Jake Holtz and Jojo Anderson did most of the scoring for Whitworth on Saturday, but neither was responsible for the most important shot.
Sullivan Menard hit a go-ahead layup with 7 seconds left and hit two free throws shortly after to lead Whitworth over visiting Elmhurst (Illinois) 74-71 at Whitworth Fieldhouse.
The Pirates (6-5) dealt the Blue Jays (11-1) their first loss of the season and snapped their four-game losing streak.
Holtz led Whitworth with 30 points and Anderson added 20.
The Pirates trailed by five with 47 seconds left after Tagen Pearson was fouled on a 3-point attempt and hit all three free throws.
Whitworth returned to action for the first time in more than a week and has a short turnaround before hosting rival Whitman on Tuesday.