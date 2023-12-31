A Grip on Sports: It often isn’t easy to follow your favorite NFL teams when you are on the road

A GRIP ON SPORTS • We’re going to keep this one short. Mainly because we have to dedicate our morning to a search. Deep in the heart of Ram territory, and just on the cusp of 49er-ville, we have to find a place to watch the Seahawks today. Someplace safe. Someplace where we can witness their continuing playoff push. It’s not the living room, not in this part of the world.

•••••••

• Not only do we have to find a place to watch, with today’s opponents being one of America’s Teams (lesser version), we have to find a spot that isn’t Steelers’ territory as well. You never know when a sports bar might be the home of one of the teams (as this Washington Post story shows, albeit on a different level).

We don’t want to be caught in a place that is populated by, as we refer to them in private, “others.” Those people who follow the other NFL team, no matter who it is this week. After all, if the officials pull what we will refer to as a “Dallas” this afternoon, costing the Seahawks or the Steelers key playoff position, we want to be as far away from other people as possible.

For their safety as well as ours.

• Losing an NFL game is such a traumatic experience as to be best observed alone. Or in the woods, with creatures that see life in more basic terms. For the average NFL fan, life and death is less important than the results on the weekend. Rightfully so? Well, at the least, understandable.

If you happen to root for the Lions, first off why are you reading this column in Detroit? But outside of that caveat, you are probably sitting at the computer this morning examining video of the game-deciding two-point conversion like the Zapruder film. Watching the Lions’ Dan Skipper skip past referee Brad Allen without saying a word. Back and to the left. Back and to the left, to paraphrase Oliver Stone’s fictional version of Jim Garrison. Watching Taylor Decker get kicked out of the huddle by Jared Goff and walking up to Allen, saying something, and walking back.

Presumably, it was to note he was wearing an ineligible number but was eligible. What else could it be? Maybe he said “Lee Harvey Oswald was innocent.”

Let’s see if Warren Sapp would be willing to lead a commission to investigate the happenings in Dallas. Someone has to.

• Speaking of embarrassments, one occurred near Miami yesterday. Georgia, with every healthy player on the field, destroyed previously undefeated Florida State, who was missing enough healthy talent to win the Pac-12 most seasons, 63-3 in a daytime Orange Bowl.

Even Georgia coach Kirby Smart was smarting after the game, obliquely calling out the infamous “they” who control college football. The problem is, there is no “they” there right now.

The game is breaking apart at the seams, with no one actually in charge. Not the NCAA. Not conference leaders. Not campus leaders. And, in this day and age of political diaspora, no one in D.C.

We’ve read thoughts the game is at a tipping point. The confluence of transfers, NIL and realignment will force changes. No chance. Not as long as folks watch bowls, allowing ESPN and others to cash big checks. The playoff changes coming next December will be used as an excuse to keep the status quo.

For a year. Then something else will pop up to give the system another year. And so on and so on. Unless litigation, which is become as much a part of the game as a misplaced yellow flag, changes the parameters again. That’s about the only hope. Talk about scary.

•••

WSU: No bowl news for the Cougars. Just roster revamping. Greg Woods posted a story early Saturday concerning receiver Tre Shackelford signing with Washington State and another later explaining how he fits. … Though Greg doesn’t have an advance, the Cougar men are in Boulder today to take on Colorado, with the Buffs heading into the contest off a win over UW but still missing some key players. … Elsewhere in the Pac-12 and the nation, if the bowl games don’t seem to matter as much these days, where does all that pent-up fandom go? Toward the playoffs. The Rose Bowl kicks it off Monday with Michigan and Alabama and then Washington and Michael Penix Jr. face Steve Sarkisian and Texas in the Sugar Bowl. Both the Huskies and Longhorns will see their defenses tested. … Christian Caple talked with UW’s new athletic director in New Orleans. He’s among a whole bunch of people connected to Washington that made it to Louisiana somehow. … The roster construction is big for Oregon as it prepares for the Fiesta Bowl meeting with Liberty. The Ducks seem to be doing a lot better than Florida State, that’s for sure. … Another Colorado assistant is leaving. … Jedd Fisch is the main man for Arizona right now, in all sports. … In basketball news, Washington’s men have a big test today against Utah and needs their big man to play big. … Oregon is all of sudden playing well, as UCLA found out yesterday. The Bruins didn’t shoot well but the Ducks had something to do with that. … USC, the Pac-12’s most disappointing team, posted another disappointing result, as Oregon State defended its home court and blasted past the Trojans. … The biggest game Saturday was at Pauley Pavilion, as the second-ranked Bruin women handled No. 6 USC before a packed house. It was a big deal, not only in Los Angeles but for the game as well. … Another top-12 matchup took place in Boulder as No. 8 Colorado handled No. 12 Utah to open conference play.

Gonzaga: Did you know there is a basketball history before this century? If you didn’t, then Dave Boling is here for you. He has this great story on an early 1990s group that helped changed the school’s trajectory. … Back to this era, why are the Zags having trouble defeating the better teams? Jim Meehan delves into that.

Idaho: When Debbie Buchanan resigned after more than two decades coaching the Vandals’ volleyball team, then-new-athletic director Terry Gawlik decided on Chris Gonzalez to fill the role. Two years later, there are disturbing allegations coming out of Moscow. … The men’s basketball team lost to visiting Portland State 77-72. Peter Harriman has the coverage.

EWU: Are the Eagles playing that well, or is the Big Sky that, well, bad? That is the question, right? Eastern rolled again Saturday, pounding Sacramento State 87-61 in Cheney. Dan Thompson was there and has this game story. … The women won as well, with the summary available on the end of the men’s story. … Elsewhere in the Big Sky, Montana was able to hold off undermanned Idaho State in Pocatello. … Weber State routed visiting Montana State and opened conference play 2-0. … Northern Colorado’s men got past Northern Arizona, though the result was flipped between the women. … In football, Montana had so great a season, it is amazing.

Whitworth: The Pirates had one last chance at home to make a national statement. They didn’t waste the opportunity. Behind the 30 points of Jake Holtz, Whitworth upset previously undefeated Elmhurst (Illinois) 74-71.

Preps: Dave Nichols has your roundup of Saturday’s action.

Chiefs: Dave did his typical double-duty, also covering Spokane’s 6-2 victory over the Tri-City Americans in the Arena.

Seahawks: Two first round draft picks for less than two dozen games. That’s the Hawks’ bill if Jamal Adams is done at the end of the season. His season is over, as the Hawks put him on injured reserve Saturday. They also cut Frank Clark.

Kraken: Seattle joins the list of Winter Classic hosts Monday at T-Mobile.

Mariners: If you had a Hall of Fame vote, would you police those connected to steroids? John Canzano does, and decided not to.

•••

• Off we go. Root for us. We want to be able to watch the Hawks, so that when we write about the game here tomorrow, we can be intelligent. Well, at least not illegible. By the way, be careful out there tonight. Until later …