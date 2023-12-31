End of the year photos Sun., Dec. 31, 2023 Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) embraces head coach Mark Few after being taken out of the game late during a runaway loss in an NCAA Tournament Elite 8 basketball game against UConn on March 2 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. UConn held Timme to 12 points and won the game 82-54. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review) Twitter Email Reddit SMS By Tyler Tjomsland tylert@spokesman.com(509) 459-5598 Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) embraces head coach Mark Few after being taken out of the game late during a runaway loss in an NCAA Tournament Elite 8 basketball game against UConn on March 2 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. UConn held Timme to 12 points and won the game 82-54. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)