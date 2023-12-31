The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
34°F
Current Conditions
Fog
View complete weather report
Subscribe now

End of the year photos

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) embraces head coach Mark Few after being taken out of the game late during a runaway loss in an NCAA Tournament Elite 8 basketball game against UConn on March 2 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. UConn held Timme to 12 points and won the game 82-54. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)
By Tyler Tjomsland tylert@spokesman.com(509) 459-5598
Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) embraces head coach Mark Few after being taken out of the game late during a runaway loss in an NCAA Tournament Elite 8 basketball game against UConn on March 2 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. UConn held Timme to 12 points and won the game 82-54. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)