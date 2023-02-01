Crews put out apartment fire in Logan neighborhood on Wednesday

Spokane fire crews extinguished an apartment fire in the Logan neighborhood on Wednesday morning, according to a fire department release.

Fire crews arrived a few minutes after 6 a.m. to the 900 block of East Augusta Avenue where they found light smoke coming from the apartment building and a working fire in the kitchen of a unit.

Firefighters and paramedics provided care to a single male occupant for minor smoke inhalation who was later transported to a hospital and was in stable condition, the department said. The man was the only person who was displaced as a result of the fire, Deputy Chief Julie O’Berg said.

An initial investigation revealed that the fire was caused by combustible materials that were too close to a space heater, although an official cause of the fire has not been released. The fire department is investigating .

Smoke and water damage was limited to the fire’s origin in the kitchen, O’Berg said.

The fire department said a house fire in the Garland Neighborhood on Monday may have also been caused by a space heater that was too close to combustible materials.

The Spokane Fire Department urged the community to follow the following guidelines for using space heaters: