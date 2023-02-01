Crews put out apartment fire in Logan neighborhood on Wednesday
Feb. 1, 2023 Updated Wed., Feb. 1, 2023 at 3:43 p.m.
Spokane fire crews extinguished an apartment fire in the Logan neighborhood on Wednesday morning, according to a fire department release.
Fire crews arrived a few minutes after 6 a.m. to the 900 block of East Augusta Avenue where they found light smoke coming from the apartment building and a working fire in the kitchen of a unit.
Firefighters and paramedics provided care to a single male occupant for minor smoke inhalation who was later transported to a hospital and was in stable condition, the department said. The man was the only person who was displaced as a result of the fire, Deputy Chief Julie O’Berg said.
An initial investigation revealed that the fire was caused by combustible materials that were too close to a space heater, although an official cause of the fire has not been released. The fire department is investigating .
Smoke and water damage was limited to the fire’s origin in the kitchen, O’Berg said.
The fire department said a house fire in the Garland Neighborhood on Monday may have also been caused by a space heater that was too close to combustible materials.
The Spokane Fire Department urged the community to follow the following guidelines for using space heaters:
- Ensure space heaters are at least three feet from any material that can burn.
- Keep children and pets at least 3 feet from space heaters and open fires.
- Turn space heaters off when leaving the room, house or going to sleep.
- Keep space heaters on solid, flat surfaces.
- Keep space heaters out of doorways or high traffic areas.
- Plug space heaters directly into wall outlets, and do not use extension cords or power strips.
