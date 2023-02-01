Dozens of dogs rescued from Seattle doggy day care fire

First responders care for a dog after a fire broke out Wednesday at The Dog Resort on Lake City Way in Seattle. (Kevin Clark/Seattle Times)

By Kevin Clark and Daisy Zavala Magaña Seattle Times

SEATTLE – Seattle firefighters and staff from a Lake City doggy day care rescued dozens of dogs from a fire Wednesday.

Four dogs from The Dog Resort on Lake City Way Northeast were taken to a veterinary hospital after the fire broke out inside the facility’s dryer room around 11 a.m., Seattle Fire Department spokesperson David Cuerpo said.

Firefighters reported no fatalities inside the building, Cuerpo said. Staff members and animal-control officers were working to account for all 115 dogs in the facility early Wednesday afternoon.

Seattle Animal Shelter staff took 75 dogs to other animal boarding facilities while medics took the four injured dogs for treatment, said Jesse Gilliam, a city spokesperson. The remaining dogs were reunited with their owners during the fire response.

Dozens of dogs were shepherded to a business’ fenced property across the street, and two could be seen getting treated with an oxygen mask.

No injuries were reported among the seven Dog Resort employees at the facility. Medics evaluated one worker who was found to be stable, Cuerpo said.

The fire damage appeared to be limited to the building’s interior, with the exception of holes firefighters created in the roof to allow smoke to vent. The building was not safe to reinhabit Wednesday afternoon, Cuerpo said.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.