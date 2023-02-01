Rep. George Santos vows to stop lying : ‘I’ve learned my lesson’

By Michael McAuliff and Dave Goldiner New York Daily News New York Daily News

You won’t hear any more fibs from U.S. Rep. George Santos. He gave his word.

Santos, a New York Republican, told a right-wing news outlet that he will be strictly telling the truth from now on.

“I’ve learned my lesson,” he said in an interview with One America News Network on Tuesday. “I can guarantee you that from now on anything, everything is always going to be aboveboard.”

After months of damaging disclosures that he lied about almost every aspect of his life, Santos asserted that he has been “largely aboveboard” all along.

“It’s largely always been aboveboard,” he said. “I’m just gonna go the extra step now to double-check, cross-reference everything.”

The new remarks came after Santos filed an amended campaign finance disclosure form that only raised new questions about his money matters.

The new form that was filed late Tuesday night says Santos personally lent his campaign $500,000. Another $125,000 was loaned by another unnamed entity.

An original version of the form had claimed both loans came from himself and a second version claimed both came from some other entity.

Santos issued a statement that sought to distance himself from his report.

“The report is based on the limited information provided to the campaign from the previous treasurer Nancy Marks,” Santos said.

Marks has said she resigned at the request of the Federal Election Commission, a disclosure that raises questions about whether she is cooperating with investigations into Santos.