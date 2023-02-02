100 years ago in Spokane: A local senator was expected to become ambassador to Peru, and Liberty Lake froze comfortably solid

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

Miles Poindexter, former U.S. senator from Spokane, was poised to become the ambassador to Peru.

The first hint came a few days earlier when the State Department announced that it had floated Poindexter’s name to Peruvian officials. They replied he would be “entirely acceptable.”

President Warren G. Harding was expected to formally nominate Poindexter soon and send his name to the Senate for confirmation.

Poindexter had recently lost his campaign for Senate, after serving for two terms.

From the skating beat: A recent cold snap gave Liberty Lake 8 inches of smooth ice.

“Numerous auto parties have been visiting the resort evenings for the skating,” a Liberty Lake resident said.

The ice was solid – except for an area where commercial ice-cutting operations were “laying away a summer supply.”

From the earthquake beat: Gonzaga University’s seismograph recorded an earthquake overnight – but that’s about all it showed.

The seismograph’s delicate timing machinery was out of order, so the professor in charge of the seismograph could not tell when the earthquake occurred, where it was centered or how long it lasted.

It could have been in the Aleutians, on the East Coast or near Chicago. Those places all reported tremors.

The professor was having the machine repaired as soon as possible.

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1964: G.I. Joe toy debuts.