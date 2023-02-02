Former Gonzaga standout Domantas Sabonis earns third NBA All-Star Game nod

Former Gonzaga standout Domantas Sabonis is an NBA All-Star for the third time.

The Sacramento Kings forward was selected as a Western Conference reserve on Thursday. He played in two All-Star Games as a member of the Indiana Pacers in 2020 and 2021.

Sabonis has helped the Kings to a 29-21 record – the third best record in the Western Conference behind Denver and Memphis. He’s the first Sacramento All-Star since DeMarcus Cousins in 2017.

Sabonis leads the NBA with 39 double-doubles in 48 games. He scored a season-high 34 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in Wednesday’s win over San Antonio.

Sabonis is averaging 18.8 points, 12.3 rebounds and 7.1 assists in his seventh NBA season. He’s made 61.5% of his field-goal attempts and 36.8% on 3-pointers – both would be career bests.

The 6-foot-10 Sabonis has been playing with a fractured thumb injury since late December.

The All-Star Game will be Feb. 19 at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City. Former Gonzaga point guard Andrew Nembhard will play in the Rising Stars Game on Feb. 17.