GONZAGA PRINT GAMER

From staff reports

Gonzaga felt right on its home court.

Anton Watson punctuated a blowout first half with a breakaway dunk, restoring confidence in the Kennel stands as the Bulldogs beat Santa Clara 88-70 on Thursday night at the McCarthey Athletic Center.

The win was the Zags’ first game in Spokane since a loss to Loyola Marymount on Jan. 19, that snapped the nation’s longest home win streak.

12th-ranked Bulldogs (19-4, 8-1 West Coast) built a 19-point lead at halftime, outscoring the Broncos (16-8, 4-5) 28-4 inside the paint. Santa Clara’s 24 points at half are the fewest allowed by Gonzaga since the season opener against North Florida.

The lead was enough to sustain them the rest of the way.

Watson scored a team-high 18 points, a perfect 8 of 8 from the field. He led four Gonzaga players in double figures. Rasir Bolton added 16 points, Drew Timme had 15 and Julian Strawther had 12.

Timme, who had a double-double with 11 rebounds, became the third Gonzaga player to eclipse 2,000 career points. He joins all-time leader Frank Burgees at 2,196 and Jim McPhee at 2,015. Timme (2,007 points) needs eight points to catch McPhee.

Gonzaga awaits its first top-25 matchup since a Dec. 17 win over Alabama on Saturday.

The Bulldogs travel to Moraga, California, to face 18th-ranked Saint Mary’s.

The Gaels beat San Francisco 62-57 on Thursday to remain unbeaten and in first place in the WCC.