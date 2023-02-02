Minnehaha Academy retires former Gonzaga great Jalen Suggs’ basketball and football jerseys

Former Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs is only a few years removed from being a two-sport star at Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis, but the school didn’t waste any time showing Suggs how much he meant there.

Minnehaha retired Suggs’ basketball and football jerseys during a ceremony Thursday night at the school’s gymnasium prior to a varsity basketball game.

Suggs, now in his second season with the Orlando Magic, was on hand and joined by his parents, every Magic player and numerous members of the coaching staff for the festivities.

Former Zags forward Chet Holmgren, who played with Suggs in high school on state championship teams, also attended Thursday’s ceremony. Holmgren, who was drafted No. 2 overall by Oklahoma City, is sitting out his rookie season with a foot injury.

Suggs was presented with his No. 1 football and No. 1 basketball uniforms, both encased in a glass frame.

“Just thank you to everybody sitting in this arena right now,” Suggs told the crowd. “Thank you for helping me accomplish my dreams, helping me grow up, become better every day. I can’t thank you guys enough.

“All of this is just a product of your guys’ sacrifice and love.“

Suggs averaged 14.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists in his one season at Gonzaga, which ended with the Zags falling to Baylor in the national championship game.

He was drafted fifth overall by Orlando, which faces Minnesota on Friday night.

Suggs led Minnehaha Academy to three straight state basketball titles. He didn’t get the chance at a fourth in his senior season because the state tournament was canceled due to the COVID pandemic.

He also guided the football team to its first state championship as a junior.

Suggs was the first athlete in Minnesota history to be named the state’s Mr. Basketball and Mr. Football in the same season.