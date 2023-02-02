Prep roundup: Mead girls, Mt. Spokane boys earn spilt of “Pack the Palace” rivalry games

From staff reports

Roundup of Thursday’s high school basketball action from the Greater Spokane League.

Girls basketball

Mead 54, Mt. Spokane 37: Teryn Gardner scored 14 points, Addison Wells Morrison added 13 and the visiting Panthers (14-3) beat the Wildcats (10-9) in the schools’ nonleague rivalry game “Pack the Palace.”

Natalie Braun added 10 points for Mead, which led by just one at halftime.

Abby Priddy led Mt. Spokane with 11 points.

Boys basketball

Mt. Spokane 70, Mead 37: Maverick Sanders scored 22 points and the Wildcats (18-1) beat the visiting Panthers (10-9) in the late game.

Ryan Lafferty added 16 points and Andrew Rayment had 15 for Mt. Spokane.

Kolby Bumpas led Mead with nine points.