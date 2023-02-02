Prep roundup: Mead girls, Mt. Spokane boys earn spilt of “Pack the Palace” rivalry games
Feb. 2, 2023 Updated Thu., Feb. 2, 2023 at 9:29 p.m.
From staff reports
Roundup of Thursday’s high school basketball action from the Greater Spokane League.
Girls basketball
Mead 54, Mt. Spokane 37: Teryn Gardner scored 14 points, Addison Wells Morrison added 13 and the visiting Panthers (14-3) beat the Wildcats (10-9) in the schools’ nonleague rivalry game “Pack the Palace.”
Natalie Braun added 10 points for Mead, which led by just one at halftime.
Abby Priddy led Mt. Spokane with 11 points.
Boys basketball
Mt. Spokane 70, Mead 37: Maverick Sanders scored 22 points and the Wildcats (18-1) beat the visiting Panthers (10-9) in the late game.
Ryan Lafferty added 16 points and Andrew Rayment had 15 for Mt. Spokane.
Kolby Bumpas led Mead with nine points.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.