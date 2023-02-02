This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly
Feb. 2, 2023 Updated Thu., Feb. 2, 2023 at 5:55 p.m.
“Spare,” by Prince Harry. (Random House/TNS) (Courtesy of Random House/Random House/TNS)
Bestsellers
Publishers Weekly
Fiction
1. “Lessons in Chemistry: A Novel,” Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)
2. “The House of Wolves,” James Patterson and Mike Lupica (Little, Brown)
3. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow,” Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf)
4. “The House in the Pines: A Novel,” Ana Reyes (Dutton)
5. “The Boys from Biloxi: A Legal Thriller,” John Grisham (Doubleday)
6. “The House at the End of the World,” Dean Koontz (Thomas & Mercer)
7. “Demon Copperhead: A Novel,” Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)
8. “How to Sell a Haunted House,” Grady Hendrix (Berkley)
9. “Fairy Tale,” Stephen King (Scribner)
10. “The Cabinet of Dr. Leng,” Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child (Grand Central)
Nonfiction
1. “Spare,” Prince Harry (Random House)
2. “Never Give an Inch: Fighting for the America I Love,” Mike Pompeo (Broadside)
3. “Start, Stay, or Leave: The Art of Decision,” Trey Gowdy (Crown Forum)
4. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being,” Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)
5. “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times,” Michelle Obama (Crown)
6. “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)
7. “Straight Shooter: A Memoir of Second Chances and First Takes,” Stephen A. Smith (13A)
8. “The Nazi Conspiracy: The Secret Plot to Kill Roosevelt, Stalin, and Churchill,” Brad Meltzer and Josh Mensch (Flatiron)
9. “Good Boundaries and Goodbyes: Loving Others Without Losing the Best of Who You Are,” Lysa TerKeurst (Thomas Nelson)
10. “Courtiers: Intrigue, Ambition, and the Power Players Behind the House of Windsor,” Valentine Low (St. Martin’s)
