Tuscan Ridge back on the market after unsuccessful auction

Tuscan Ridge is back on the market.

On Jan. 11, 22.4 acres of undeveloped land located at 5600 S. Hatch Road was set to be auctioned with a starting bid of $3 million. But the auction, which was delayed, proved unsuccessful, so the property is now up for sale on the open market, said Greg Durheim, one of two Windermere Real Estate brokers assisting with the sale.

There are a number of interested parties, said Durheim, who expects a sale to be finalized in the next 30 days.

“We’re working with some developers right now,” Durheim said. “People are doing their inquiries.”

The potential sale and redevelopment of Tuscan Ridge is being closely watched by those who use the gently sloped road to access High Drive Bluff Park. Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward and her dog, Otis, are among the many who enjoy the trails along the wooded bluff, she said in a recent interview.

In 2016, development plans were approved to build a 100-unit condominium on the property. These condos are likely to be built unless the land is bought by someone who wants to do something different with the property.

The Friends of the Bluff, a nonprofit organization dedicated to maintaining and protecting Spokane’s High Drive Bluff, hoped to place a bid on the property during the auction but was unable to acquire enough funds to do so.

“It really is, in terms of recreational value, the crown jewel of the bluff. It has great views, unparalleled access and parking for about 30 cars,” Phil Larkin, a member of the nonprofit, told The Spokesman-Review in early January.

The property is owned by Yong Lewis, who bought it in 2004 for $405,000. The county assessor’s office’s most recent assessment for the property values it at $487,000.

Mathew Callaghan contributed to this story.