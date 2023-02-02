Woman arrested for allegedly trying to smother patient at Lewiston veterans home

A 54-year-old woman was arrested Thursday on suspicion of attempted murder after reportedly trying to smother a patient at the Idaho State Veterans home.

Lewiston Police officers were called to the veterans home at about 8:15 a.m. after reports of a battery.

An investigation alleged that nursing staff interrupted Sandra McCarty while she was on top of a patient with her hands over his mouth, police wrote in a news release.

McCarty left the home before police arrived but was later detained. She was eventually arrested on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder.

The news release did not make clear whether McCarty knew the patient.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call (208) 746-0171.