Woman arrested for allegedly trying to smother patient at Lewiston veterans home
Feb. 2, 2023 Updated Thu., Feb. 2, 2023 at 9:26 p.m.
A 54-year-old woman was arrested Thursday on suspicion of attempted murder after reportedly trying to smother a patient at the Idaho State Veterans home.
Lewiston Police officers were called to the veterans home at about 8:15 a.m. after reports of a battery.
An investigation alleged that nursing staff interrupted Sandra McCarty while she was on top of a patient with her hands over his mouth, police wrote in a news release.
McCarty left the home before police arrived but was later detained. She was eventually arrested on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder.
The news release did not make clear whether McCarty knew the patient.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call (208) 746-0171.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.