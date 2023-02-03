The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

Couple suspected of stealing more than $20K from stores

Feb. 3, 2023 Updated Fri., Feb. 3, 2023 at 8:49 p.m.

Brandon M. Stoddard (pictured) and Monica M. Boggess were arrested earlier this week for stealing more than $23,000 worth of merchandise from Spokane-area stores the last three months.  (Courtesy of Spokane Police Department)
By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

Spokane police arrested a couple accused of stealing more than $23,000 in merchandise from two stores in the past three months.

Monica M. Boggess, 22, was booked into the Spokane County Jail on suspicion of first- and second-degree theft, and organized retail theft, police said in a news release. Boggess is also suspected of selling the stolen items online and was charged with trafficking in stolen property.

Brandon M. Stoddard, 35, was booked into jail on suspicion of first- and second-degree theft, organized retail theft, and criminal trespass. Stoddard has nine prior felony convictions, including attempted robbery, attempt to elude, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of stolen property and vehicular assault.

Police had received reports of a man and woman shoplifting from several locations in the Spokane area, and identified Boggess and Stoddard as the suspects.

On Monday, a local business reported Boggess was near the NorthTown Mall. Officers located Boggess getting out of a stolen car and running from police before she was arrested, officers said. Stoddard was in a store nearby and ran from officers before being taken into custody.

