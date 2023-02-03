Letters for Feb. 3, 2023

Proposed reforms to stop closings

It is with a heavy heart and an ever-stiffening spine that I read and reflect on Nina Shapiro’s article reporting the Seattle Archdiocese’s sweeping plan to close and consolidate a large number of its 136 parishes, parishes currently served by only 80 ordained priests (“Seattle Archdiocese plans to consolidate parishes,” Jan. 24).

As a practicing Catholic, contemplating the implications and gravity of this “re-envisioning,” I ponder the question: What would Jesus do? If asked by church leadership, “What should leadership do?” I firmly believe the Lord would counsel church hierarchy to adopt two simple, long overdue reforms: first, welcome women (no, invite women) to fully participate in the church’s leadership and serve as ordained clergy/priests; second, allow ordained clergy/priests to not only confer, but receive the sacrament of Holy Matrimony.

These two fundamental reforms would not only be the Christian and intelligent thing to do but would also reverse the precipitous decline in the number of practicing Catholics. Indeed, I believe with these fundamental changes in place, the Seattle Archdiocese and Dioceses across North America would be working on plans to build new churches, rather than deal with long standing parishioners who gather to pray outside the locked doors of the churches in which they were raised.

Is the Spokane Diocese next to “re-envision” its parishes? I pray the church’s leadership is open to these changes, which will serve the flock and fill the pews.

John Powers

Spokane

Put focus on medical malpractice

About 15,000 Americans each year are shot and killed by others. Such deaths are obvious and dramatic.

Compare the 2018 Johns Hopkins study that 250,000 Americans each year die of medical malpractice and that it might be as high as 440,000 Americans each year. (A 2019 industry rebuttal study argued more like 75,000 per year.)

In short, from the Johns Hopkins study, medical malpractice is the third-biggest killer in America each year, behind cancer and heart disease. (A Clinton-era study put the malpractice death rate at 500,000 per year.)

A focus on shootings is easy and dramatic, but medical malpractice kills about 30 times more people than guns kill people in murders. Researching and reporting medical malpractice would take a lot more journalistic work, as the medical system hides malpractice.

When I was an undergraduate at EWU, I worked restocking surgical supplies between surgeries at Deaconess. There were genius surgeons who almost never made mistakes and there were real hackers left doing surgeries. Anesthesia killed patients, along with other errors.

The majority of medical workers were hard working and dedicated, but there was also systematic cover-up when medical errors hurt or killed someone. It was like a hit-and-run driver smashing your car and driving off, instead of admitting the error and paying.

Shootings are dramatic and easy to report, but get some perspective and dig into the cover-up of the systematic killing of 30 times more Americans each year.

More journalism please, and less gun porn.

Craig Mason

Spokane

Watch the Doomsday Clock

Recently, the Doomsday Clock, which for many represents how close humanity is to irreversible catastrophe, has been readjusted to 90 seconds to midnight. This setting is the closest to midnight it has been. This is something we should all take as a call for action in our troubled world.

The Ukraine invasion, the government in North Korea increasing its missile testing, the growing nuclear arsenal in China and the unsuccessful negotiations to re-enter the Iran Nuclear Deal have all played a part in the decision to reset the clock at this alarming time.

Closer to home, as the U.S. Congress seeks to allow the development of new ways to add on the nuclear stockpile, with the nuclear-armed, sea-launched ballistic cruise missile (SLCM-N), we should all work toward connecting in ways that show we are concerned about what is happening in this world and that we would like to be part of a viable change. Contact senators and representatives, join groups whose goals are peace oriented, get educated about the growing concern and reach out in meaningful ways to others for the sake of a livable future that can still be achieved.

We are not to the point of some unrecognizable future, but one that has more promise gains ground with every action taken today.

Jim Young

Spokane

WRAP Act should be passed now

Last summer, my partner and I picked up four large bags of (mostly plastic) trash from the Spokane River. It took us about an hour and we walked only a fourth of a mile. Our bags were just a small fraction of the 27,000 pounds of trash volunteers removed last year from our beautiful river. All along freeways and even our quaint neighborhood streets, I see plastic trash. Plastic litter is not only unsightly, it kills wildlife, clogs our storm drains and it never truly breaks down. It turns into microplastics that then reappears in our food, wildlife and ourselves.

A proposed bill, the Washington Recycling and Packaging (WRAP) Act (SB 5154/HB 1131), has the potential to significantly reduce plastic packaging by establishing a producer responsibility system for packaging. Companies that choose how to package their items would be financially responsible for managing materials at the end of their life rather than those costs falling to Washington residents. Similar models are in place in the European Union and Canada, and other states have recently passed legislation for producer responsibility. American made products on European shelves use less packaging than their counterparts on U.S. shelves, proving this is a viable option once implemented.

Imagine cleaner streets and waterways and contact your elected state representative telling them to reduce pollution and pass the WRAP Act now.

Shenandoah Marr

Spokane

Let’s limit settlement figures

I want to thank your reporters Colin Tiernan and Quinn Welsch for their excellent articles in the Jan. 8 issue. These are examples of why I subscribe to a local newspaper. Their reporting on the large verdicts and settlements against Spokane County has motivated me to contact my state senators and representatives to ask for a solution that would prevent our tax dollars from funding these excessive settlements and judgments (totaling over $31 million on just five cases).

My recommendation is for a $500,000 cap on liability against tax-supported entities such as police, government officials, jails, etc. Since there is a $500,000 deductible on the county’s insurance policy, a change like this should eliminate the need for the county to pay out $3.6 million in liability insurance premiums each year. In addition, any legal action against the city or county would be simplified if it is known that a limited judgment is all that is available. This in turn would result in quicker settlements and less attorney fees.

My voice alone will not get the attention of lawmakers. If you agree with my recommendation, please write to your state senator and representatives and ask them to introduce a bill to limit county and state liability to $500,000.

To find your lawmakers, go to app.leg.wa.gov/districtfinder and enter your name and address. When you see the names, click on each one to view a link to their email. Please do your part to keep our taxes low.

Stephen Rowles

Spokane

A question of regrets

Just wondering if anyone has regretted giving up a baby for adoption vs. aborting the baby. I’ve only heard of regrets from birth mothers for not keeping the baby. Just curious.

John Herning

Spokane