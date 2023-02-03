Stephen Behil sparks late run as Whitworth pulls away from Pacific
Feb. 3, 2023 Updated Fri., Feb. 3, 2023 at 10:07 p.m.
From staff reports
Stephen Behil sparked a 13-point run midway through the second half, and Whitworth ran away with a 90-74 win over Pacific at the Stoller Center in Forest Grove, Oregon.
Behil scored a team-high 27 points in 22 minutes off the bench, going 7 for 8 on 3-point attempts, as the Pirates’ record improved to 13-7 and 8-3 in the Northwest Conference.
Women’s basketball
Pacific used a 21-3 run early in the second quarter to cruise past Whitworth 72-49 at the Stoller Center.
The Pirates’ record dropped to 7-13, 4-7 NWC.
Baseball
Whitworth opened its season with a 3-2 loss to Pomona-Pitzer at Alumni Field in Claremont, California.
The Sagehens scored the winning run on a throwing error in the ninth inning.
