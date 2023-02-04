Drew Timme passes Jim McPhee for No. 2 on Gonzaga’s career scoring list

MORAGA, Calif. – The list of players to have scored more points than Drew Timme in a Gonzaga uniform is down to one.

Timme hit another career milestone while helping No. 12 Gonzaga jet out to a 32-24 halftime lead against No. 18 Saint Mary’s, tying Jim McPhee for No. 2 on the school’s career scoring list (2,015 points) before taking over sole possession in the second half.

Saint Mary’s won the game 78-70 in overtime.

The senior needed only eight points to catch McPhee during Saturday’s showdown at UCU Pavilion and reached that total by halftime, scoring his seventh and eighth points on a layup with 3 minutes, 20 seconds to go in the half.

“When we could find Drew in the right places, he was delivering,” head coach Mark Few said.

With parents Matt and Megan Timme occupying seats in the first row behind Gonzaga’s bench, the forward claimed sole possession of No. 2 early in the second half.

At the 17:57 mark, Timme backed down Mitchell Saxen and ripped through a double-team from the Saint Mary’s forward and guard Aidan Mahaney before flipping the ball into the basket and drawing a foul. Timme finished with 23 points for a career mark of 2,030.

With seven games left in the regular season and presumably at least two more in the postseason, Timme will try to chase down Frank Burgess’ career scoring record of 2,196 points, set from 1959-60. In Saturday’s game, Timme tied Burgess’ career record for field goals with 800.

By passing McPhee, Timme also moved into No. 10 on the West Coast Conference career scoring list, which goes back to the 1985-86 season. Timme’s next target on the WCC list is former BYU guard Yoeli Childs, who scored 2,031 career points for the Cougars from 2017-2020.