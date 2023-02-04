Idaho men outlast Sacramento State in overtime 82-76

From staff reports

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Isaac Jones made sure Idaho wouldn’t find itself on the wrong side of another close game.

Jones scored 10 points in overtime to lead Idaho over Sacramento State 82-76 in front of a crowd of 747 at the Hornets Nest.

Jones, who scored 25 points, went 4 of 4 from the field in overtime.

Idaho’s Divant’e Moffitt scored a team-high 30 points, including a tying layup with 4 seconds remaining in regulation. Moffitt also tied the Jan. 28 overtime loss to Idaho State on a layup with 4 seconds left.

The Vandals (9-16, 3-9 Big Sky) had one of their best shooting nights of the season, making 63% of their shots. They trailed 32-29 at halftime but led for most of the second half.