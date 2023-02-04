Pedestrian who died in Spokane Valley crash identified as 57-year-old woman

The pedestrian who was struck and killed by a driver last weekend in Spokane Valley was identified in court documents as 57-year-old Kimberly Allen.

Investigators found Allen dead the night of Jan. 27 on the sidewalk in the 12800 block of East Sprague Avenue, documents say.

Traffic surveillance video showed Allen around 9:50 p.m. walking across Sprague when a westbound dark-colored Dodge pickup truck hit her.

The video indicated the pickup started to drift from the center lane to the right and then swerved back to the left and struck Allen with the right-front part of the truck, according to documents. The driver did not stop and render aid or contact law enforcement for help.

With the help of another traffic camera, investigators found the vehicle, a dark blue 2013 Dodge Ram 1500, parked in the driveway of a home on South Bowdish Road near East Ninth Avenue, documents say.

The truck had right front-end damage consistent with what was reported at the crash.

A 16-year-old boy told police he was the driver and only occupant of the vehicle during the crash. Police said in a Wednesday news release charges may be pending and the crash is under investigation.

Documents say the truck had “obvious evidence” on the outside of the truck that was consistent with evidence found at the scene, including “down feathers” from the jacket Allen had been wearing. Police seized the truck for evidence.