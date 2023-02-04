Prep roundup: Ferris boys beat Moses Lake in nonleague game; District 7 tourneys start

From staff reports

Roundup of Saturday’s high school basketball action.

Boys GSL 4A/3A

Ferris 84, Moses Lake 59: Dylan Skaife hit five 3-pointers and scored 29 points, Reese Snellman added 28 points and the Saxons (15-4) beat the visiting Mavericks (8-11) in a nonleague game.

Sam Markham and Patrick Murphy added 10 points apiece for Ferris.

District 7 2B

Kettle Falls 59, Asotin 57: Zane Edwards scored 19 points and the Bulldogs (5-13) beat the Panthers (6-13) in a play-in game. Kettle Falls faces Davenport in a first-round game Monday. Cody Ells led Asotin with 20 points.

Reardan 63, Upper Columbia 48: Jakari Singleton totaled 24 points and 18 rebounds and the Screaming Eagles (9-12) beat the Lions (4-13) in a play-in game. Reardan faces Colfax in a first-round game Monday.

District 7 1B

Springdale 67, Northport 56: Teko Cates scored 22 points and the visiting Chargers (8-11) beat the Mustangs (13-6) in a play-in game. Springdale faces Wellpinit in a first-round game Tuesday. Luke Judd led the Mustangs with 16 points.

Curlew 63, Chesterton 31: The Cougars (12-8) topped Chesterton (1-18) in a play-in game. Curlew faces Wilbur-Creston-Keller in a first-round game Tuesday.

Odessa 48, Republic 47: The Tigers (9-8) edged Republic (6-13) in a first-round game. Odessa faces Cusick in a first-round game Tuesday.

Girls District 7 2B

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 51, Kettle Falls 42: Zoe Galbreath hit three 3-pointers and scored 17 points and the Broncos (10-11) beat the Bulldogs (4-17) in a play-in game. LRS faces St. George’s in a first-round game on Monday. Ella Johnson led KF with 23 points.

Reardan 34, Chewelah 23: Tenice Watters scored 15 points and the Screaming Eagles (10-12) beat the visiting Cougars (6-16) in a play-in game. Reardan faces top-seeded Colfax in a first-round game Monday. Brooke Bennett led Chewelah with 13 points.

District 7 1B

Northport 45, Valley Christian 34: Belle Stark scored 15 points and the Mustangs (8-11) beat the visiting Panthers (7-8) in a play-in game. Chloe Isley led VC with 14 points. Northport faces Wellpinit in a first-round game on Wednesday.

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 59, Cusick 32: The Warriors (12-8) beat the visiting Panthers (2-16) in a play-in game. ACH advances to play Republic in a first-round game Wednesday.

Curlew 50, Chesterton Academy 8: The Cougars (8-9) beat the visiting Knights (1-13) in a play-in game. Curlew faces Odessa in a first-round game Wednesday.