Armed home intruder shot by occupant dies

Yakima Herald-Republic

YAKIMA - An armed home intruder was shot early Sunday in the 1100 block of East Beech Street.

A news release from the Yakima Police Department said a 29-year-old male was found dead in the backyard of a residence.

Yakima officers responded to a call of gunshots fired at 2:05 a.m. According to the home’s occupants, the intruder came to the door and a physical struggle ensued, resulting in one of the two occupants arming himself and discharging his firearm at the intruder, who died as a result.

The Criminal Investigation Division sent detectives to assist with the investigation and two men in the house were interviewed. The two men were released after their interviews and consultations with the Yakima County Prosecutor’s Office.

The investigation remains ongoing and will be sent back to the Yakima County Prosecutor’s Office once complete.