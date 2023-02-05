Charlisse Leger-Walker leads Washington State past California 70-60
Feb. 5, 2023 Updated Sun., Feb. 5, 2023 at 4:33 p.m.
PULLMAN – Washington State came out of halftime firing as Charlisse Leger-Walker scored 12 of her team-high 25 points in the third period to lead the Cougars to a 70-60 win over California on Sunday at Beasley Coliseum.
The Cougars (15-7, 5-6 Pac-12) recovered from a crushing loss to No. 2 Stanford on Friday, where they made 25% of their shots from the field.
Leger-Walker, who made 9 of 18 attempts, added five assists and three rebounds in the improved offensive effort.
The Cougars had a 12-3 advantage on offensive rebounds and led 9-3 on second-chance points. They made 46% of their attempts.
Tara Wallack was the only other WSU player in double figures with 10 points. Eight Cougars scored.
The Golden Bears (11-12, 2-10) were led by Kemery Martin’s 11 points. California shot 45% from the field.
Washington State faces a tough road trip this week at Colorado on Friday and at Utah on Sunday, which are third and second place in the Pac-12, respectively.
The Cougars lost to both teams at home earlier in the season but were without Leger-Walker in those games.
