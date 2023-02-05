Francovich: Uphill skiing well worth the sweat

Silver Mountain will host a Super Bowl Party at Noah’s Bar Feb. 12. If the receiving team returns the second half kickoff for a touchdown, everyone with an open tab in Noah's Bar will receive a free season 2023/24 pass.

On Feb. 19 49 Degrees North will host the Chewelah Peak Challenge Fat Tire Bike Race. The race and demo day will be at the Nordic Center in partnership with North Division Cycle. The 7 km race starts on the lower trail system at 11 a.m. Registration opens at 9:30 a.m. Tickets cost $20 and include a demo bike from North Division Cycle.

A Ladies Day Clinic is schedule Feb. 10 and March 10 at Mt. Spokane Ski and Snowboard Park. The clinic costs $129 per person, not including rentals ($32) and lift ticket $45. Skiers and Snowboarders are welcome. The clinic includes 3.5 hours of instruction and skiing, morning coffee, lunch, happy hour and door prizes.

On a recent Sunday while skiing uphill at Mount Spokane, I saw roughly 10 other uphill skiers, all toiling against gravity.

We were taking advantage of Mt. Spokane’s dedicated uphill ski routes. As others waited in line for the mountain’s lifts to open, we took the slower and harder route up. It was a brilliant bluebird day, Spokane hidden from view by a thick layer of clouds, but the rest of the world in sharp relief.

Uphill skiing, as it’s called, is just what it sounds like. Users put nylon skins on the bottoms of their skis. Those skins, which are scaled, grip the snow in one direction and slide in the other. It’s an entry activity for backcountry skiing, one that allows users to practice their backcountry skills in a relatively safe area.

It’s also a great workout. Over the course of two hours I skied up nearly 3,000 vertical feet. Unlike lift-accessed skiing or boarding, uphill skiers clock way fewer downhill turns, earning – as the saying goes – their turns. And while this slower pace doesn’t lend itself to mastering carving down the mountain, the reward of reaching the top and then, blessedly, allowing gravity to do the work (mostly) can’t be overstated.

But what about the gear? Winter gear of all stripes is pricey and uphill gear is no different. Before taking the financial plunge, consider renting uphill gear from Rambleraven Gear Traders.

Mt. Spokane is the only area resort with dedicated uphill ski routes. An uphill pass costs $50. Skiers and boarders can also travel uphill outside the resort boundary. A Sno-Park pass, which costs $50, is required.

To purchase a Mt. Spokane uphill pass mtspokane.com/uphill-travel. To purchase a Sno-Park pass visit epermits.parks.wa.gov/Store/SNO/SnoChoice.aspx.