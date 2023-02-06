The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Cloudy 34° Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Spokane

100 years ago in Spokane: Northern Pacific railroad workers vote to end nearly yearlong strike

On this day 100 years ago, shopmen for the Northern Pacific railroad voted to end their strike that had began the pervious summer. (S-R archives)
On this day 100 years ago, shopmen for the Northern Pacific railroad voted to end their strike that had began the pervious summer. (S-R archives)
By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review
On this day 100 years ago, shopmen for the Northern Pacific railroad voted to end their strike that had began the pervious summer. (S-R archives)
On this day 100 years ago, shopmen for the Northern Pacific railroad voted to end their strike that had began the pervious summer. (S-R archives)

Northern Pacific railroad shopmen voted to formally end their strike, which had been ongoing since the previous summer.

The strike had been effectively broken months earlier when the railroad hired nonunion replacement workers.

The 450 striking union members essentially recognized this reality when they voted by an 80% margin to end the strike. The company “made no agreement and granted no concessions to the strikers,” said the Spokane Daily Chronicle.

The railroad did agree to take the men back “as vacancies occur.” However, a local manager said he already had a full crew of 500 men at the Yardley yards and “can place none of them.”

This did not signal the end of strike altogether in Spokane. About 85 shopmen with the Oregon-Washington Railroad & Navigation Co. were still out on strike.

From the Lincoln beat: Architect Kirtland Cutter made a trip to Seattle to inspect the statue of Abraham Lincoln that the citizens of Spokane had commissioned from sculptor Alonzo Victor Lewis.

“I am wholly satisfied with the manner in which Mr. Lewis has handled the work, and I feel that the memorial statue will be a credit to Spokane,” said Cutter.

The statue had not yet been cast in bronze ; it was still a clay model. Cutter said, “The severe lines of the standing figure have been skillfully relieved by the graceful folds of a great coat thrown over the right shoulder and hanging away from the back.”

The statue was destined for a triangular patch of ground at the corner of Main and Monroe streets – where it stands today.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.

Top stories in Spokane