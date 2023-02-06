AMC will charge more for the best seats in its movie theaters

By Thomas Buckley Bloomberg

AMC Entertainment Holdings will increase the price of theater tickets for the seats filmgoers covet most: the middle of the middle row.

The world’s largest theater chain is experimenting with a tiered-pricing structure based on seat location called Sightline. The price of standard seats won’t change, while “value” seats – such as in the front row – will cost less than standard tickets. Preferred seats, including those in the middle rows, will cost more.

The initiative, which will only apply to movie screenings after 4 p.m., will be expanded to all AMC locations by the end of 2023, the company said in a statement Monday. Members of the company’s A-list loyalty program will have the premium fees waived.

With box-office sales still about a third below pre-pandemic levels, AMC chief executive Adam Aron has shown a willingness to break from industry conventions. Movie theater owners have long sold all their tickets for the same price, with some discounts for early shows and a customers’ age.

Last week AMC sold tickets to screenings of “80 for Brady,” a comedy from Paramount Pictures about four senior women attending the Super Bowl, for about half as much as other films playing in the same theaters at the same time.