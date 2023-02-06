District basketball roundup: Tennessee Rainwater leads Davenport boys to first-round win; Ellie Denny paces Liberty girls in overtime

From staff reports

Roundup of Monday’s District 7 2B basketball tournament first-round action at West Valley High School.

Boys

Davenport 78, Kettle Falls 56: Tennessee Rainwater scored 36 points with four 3-pointers, and the Gorillas (20-2) beat the Bulldogs (6-14).

Brenick Soliday added 18 points for Davenport, which faces Lind-Ritzville/Sprague in a semifinal on Wednesday.

Zane Edwards scored 20 points, and Zane Johnson added 15 for Kettle Falls, which takes on St. George’s in a loser-out.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 54, St. George’s 40: Chase Galbreath scored 19 points, Jayce Kelly had 16 and the Broncos (15-6) beat the Dragons (13-8). Shawn Jones led StG with 17 points.

Colfax 69, Reardan 59: Seth Lustig scored 19 points, and the Bulldogs (16-4) beat the Screaming Eagles (9-12).

Adrik Jenkin had 14 points, and James Wigen added 12 for Colfax, which advances to a semifinal against Northwest Christian on Wednesday.

Logan Flaa scored 24 points with six 3-pointers for Reardan, which faces an elimination game against Liberty.

Northwest Christian 76, Liberty 49: Avi West scored 29 points and the Crusaders (18-3) beat the visiting Lancers (11-11).

Ethan Kimball and Jeb Budde scored 12 points apiece for Liberty.

Girls

Liberty 60, Davenport 57 (OT): Ellie Denny scored 26 points, including 6 of 6 from the line in overtime, and the Lancers (12-9) edged the visiting Gorillas (13-9).

Kendall Denny added 15 points for Liberty, which advances to a semifinal against St. George’s on Wednesday.

Emalie Jacoby had 21 points for Davenport, which faces a loser-out against Lind-Ritzville/Sprague.

St. George’s 63, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 49: Margreit Galow scored 24 points, and the Dragons (15-5) beat the Broncos (10-11).

Annika Bergquist scored 12 points and Carsyn Gildehaus added 11 for StG. Zoe Galbreath led LRS with 25 points.

Upper Columbia 51, Northwest Christian 40: Mia Pierce scored 15 points on five 3-pointers, Sadie Pierce added 13 and the Lions (10-9) beat the Crusaders (14-7).

UCA advances to a semifinal against the Colfax on Wednesday, while NWC faces an elimination game against Reardan.

Colfax 60, Reardan 22: Brynn McGaughy scored 21 points with eight rebounds and the Bulldogs (21-0) beat the Screaming Eagles (9-13). Jaisha Gibb added 14 points for Colfax