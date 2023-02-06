The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Rain 39° Rain
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports >  High school sports

District basketball roundup: Tennessee Rainwater leads Davenport boys to first-round win; Ellie Denny paces Liberty girls in overtime

Feb. 6, 2023 Updated Mon., Feb. 6, 2023 at 11:20 p.m.

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

From staff reports

Roundup of Monday’s District 7 2B basketball tournament first-round action at West Valley High School.

Boys

Davenport 78, Kettle Falls 56: Tennessee Rainwater scored 36 points with four 3-pointers, and the Gorillas (20-2) beat the Bulldogs (6-14).

Brenick Soliday added 18 points for Davenport, which faces Lind-Ritzville/Sprague in a semifinal on Wednesday.

Zane Edwards scored 20 points, and Zane Johnson added 15 for Kettle Falls, which takes on St. George’s in a loser-out.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 54, St. George’s 40: Chase Galbreath scored 19 points, Jayce Kelly had 16 and the Broncos (15-6) beat the Dragons (13-8). Shawn Jones led StG with 17 points.

Colfax 69, Reardan 59: Seth Lustig scored 19 points, and the Bulldogs (16-4) beat the Screaming Eagles (9-12).

Adrik Jenkin had 14 points, and James Wigen added 12 for Colfax, which advances to a semifinal against Northwest Christian on Wednesday.

Logan Flaa scored 24 points with six 3-pointers for Reardan, which faces an elimination game against Liberty.

Northwest Christian 76, Liberty 49: Avi West scored 29 points and the Crusaders (18-3) beat the visiting Lancers (11-11).

Ethan Kimball and Jeb Budde scored 12 points apiece for Liberty.

Girls

Liberty 60, Davenport 57 (OT): Ellie Denny scored 26 points, including 6 of 6 from the line in overtime, and the Lancers (12-9) edged the visiting Gorillas (13-9).

Kendall Denny added 15 points for Liberty, which advances to a semifinal against St. George’s on Wednesday.

Emalie Jacoby had 21 points for Davenport, which faces a loser-out against Lind-Ritzville/Sprague.

St. George’s 63, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 49: Margreit Galow scored 24 points, and the Dragons (15-5) beat the Broncos (10-11).

Annika Bergquist scored 12 points and Carsyn Gildehaus added 11 for StG. Zoe Galbreath led LRS with 25 points.

Upper Columbia 51, Northwest Christian 40: Mia Pierce scored 15 points on five 3-pointers, Sadie Pierce added 13 and the Lions (10-9) beat the Crusaders (14-7).

UCA advances to a semifinal against the Colfax on Wednesday, while NWC faces an elimination game against Reardan.

Colfax 60, Reardan 22: Brynn McGaughy scored 21 points with eight rebounds and the Bulldogs (21-0) beat the Screaming Eagles (9-13). Jaisha Gibb added 14 points for Colfax

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in High school sports

Most read stories