Lewiston man arrested after woman run over after telling him not to drink and drive

Officers arrested a man suspected of running over a woman who was trying to prevent him from drinking and driving, according to a release from the Lewiston Police Department on Sunday.

Jonathan Evans, 36, of Lewiston, is accused of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, a felony.

Officers responded to a call at about 10:50 p.m. on Saturday near the 1900 block of Ninth Avenue. Evans was leaving a party at the location after allegedly instigating a fight, police said.

A 41-year-old woman told Evans he was too intoxicated to drive and tried to prevent him from leaving in his pickup truck. Evans ran the woman over as he was driving through the parking lot.

She was transported to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center with serious injuries, police said.