News >  Crime/Public Safety

17-year-old girl in critical condition after being struck by car in Spokane Valley

Feb. 7, 2023 Updated Tue., Feb. 7, 2023 at 9:50 p.m.

Spokane Valley police investigate a crash Monday night that sent a 17-year-old pedestrian to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.  (Courtesy of Spokane County Sheriff's Office)
Spokane Valley police investigate a crash Monday night that sent a 17-year-old pedestrian to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.  (Courtesy of Spokane County Sheriff's Office)
By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

A 17-year-old girl was in critical condition Tuesday after she was struck by a car driven by another 17-year-old girl Monday night in Spokane Valley.

The incident started when deputies responded to a call around 8:15 p.m. in the 14200 block of 16th Avenue, according to a Spokane Valley Police Department news release. The caller told police that teens, later believed to be four 17-year-olds, were causing a disturbance at the residence.

About 10 minutes later, someone reported a person was hit by a vehicle in the same block, police said.

A 17-year-old girl, who was not involved in the disturbance, was driving a Toyota Camry on 16th Avenue when she struck a 17-year-old girl, who was reportedly involved in the disorderly call, deputies said.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. She remained there Tuesday afternoon in critical condition.

The driver was cooperative with police, according to the release. The crash is under investigation.

