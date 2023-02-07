2023 SFMEA Regional Solo and Ensemble Winners
Feb. 7, 2023 Updated Tue., Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:24 p.m.
The Spokane Falls Music Educators Association had their Regional Solo and Ensemble Festival on Feb. 4 at Shadle Park High School. The winners are listed by category, name and then school.
Woodwind large ensemble: Your Local Farmers, Mead High School
Clarinet: Elliot Weidemann, Ferris High School
Alto bass clarinet: Abigail Capryce, Shadle Park High School
Soprano/alto saxophone: John Molenda, Mt. Spokane High School
Tenor/baritone saxophone: Nicholas Kar, Mead High School
Small percussion ensemble: Ferris Mallet Duet, Ferris High School
Large percussion ensemble: Ferris Advanced Percussion, Ferris High School
Snare drum: Charles Meyersberg, Ferris High School
Timpani: Charles Meyersberg, Ferris High School
Mallets: Charles Meyersberg, Ferris High School
Piano: Solomon Chen, St. George’s School
Tuba: Bruce Redden, Mead High School
Trombone: Claire Jordan, Mt. Spokane High School
Large brass ensemble: Mt. Spokane High School Trombone Quintet, Mt. Spokane High School
Euphonium/baritone: Sauyer Peterson, Mt. Spokane High School
French horn: Kelsey Swenland, Mt. Spokane High School
Trumpet/cornet: Thomas Longhurst, Ferris High School
Flute/piccolo: Eva Iannelli, North Central High School
Small brass ensemble: Peace Messengers, Mead High School
Woodwind small ensemble: Ferris Flute Duet, Ferris High School
Bassoon: Jacob Campbell, Mt. Spokane High School
Oboe/English horn: Hannah Robbins, Mead High School
Small string ensemble: Mt. Spokane High School Small String One, Mt. Spokane High School
Large string ensemble: Chamber Orchestra, Lewis and Clark High School
Violin: Lori Petroske, Ferris High School
Viola: Sam Parker, North Central High School
Cello: Thomas Longhurst, Ferris High School
String bass: Ethan Lotrario, Lewis and Clark High School
Soprano voice: Nicole Ostlie, Mt. Spokane High School and Mia Kubicek, Ferris High School
Mezzo soprano: Sienna Whitehead, Ferris High School
Small TBB ensemble: Olson/Palmer, Ferris High School
Large TBB ensemble: Saxon Knights, Ferris High School
Large SMA ensemble: Canterbury Belles, Ferris High School
Alto voice: Maile Esperas, Ferris High School
Tenor voice: Max Romoff, St. George’s School
Baritone voice: Orion Chase, Ferris High School
Bass voice: Gabriel Gustafson, St. George’s School
Large mixed ensemble: Oranaichaen, Shadle Park High School
Small mixed ensemble: Meyers/Dunn, Ferris High School
Small SMA vocal ensemble: Siennon, Ferris High School
