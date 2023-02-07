The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

2023 SFMEA Regional Solo and Ensemble Winners

Feb. 7, 2023 Updated Tue., Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:24 p.m.

By Skylynne McCaughey skylynnem@spokesman.com(509) 459-5434

The Spokane Falls Music Educators Association had their Regional Solo and Ensemble Festival on Feb. 4 at Shadle Park High School. The winners are listed by category, name and then school.

Woodwind large ensemble: Your Local Farmers, Mead High School

Clarinet: Elliot Weidemann, Ferris High School

Alto bass clarinet: Abigail Capryce, Shadle Park High School

Soprano/alto saxophone: John Molenda, Mt. Spokane High School

Tenor/baritone saxophone: Nicholas Kar, Mead High School

Small percussion ensemble: Ferris Mallet Duet, Ferris High School

Large percussion ensemble: Ferris Advanced Percussion, Ferris High School

Snare drum: Charles Meyersberg, Ferris High School

Timpani: Charles Meyersberg, Ferris High School

Mallets: Charles Meyersberg, Ferris High School

Piano: Solomon Chen, St. George’s School

Tuba: Bruce Redden, Mead High School

Trombone: Claire Jordan, Mt. Spokane High School

Large brass ensemble: Mt. Spokane High School Trombone Quintet, Mt. Spokane High School

Euphonium/baritone: Sauyer Peterson, Mt. Spokane High School

French horn: Kelsey Swenland, Mt. Spokane High School

Trumpet/cornet: Thomas Longhurst, Ferris High School

Flute/piccolo: Eva Iannelli, North Central High School

Small brass ensemble: Peace Messengers, Mead High School

Woodwind small ensemble: Ferris Flute Duet, Ferris High School

Bassoon: Jacob Campbell, Mt. Spokane High School

Oboe/English horn: Hannah Robbins, Mead High School

Small string ensemble: Mt. Spokane High School Small String One, Mt. Spokane High School

Large string ensemble: Chamber Orchestra, Lewis and Clark High School

Violin: Lori Petroske, Ferris High School

Viola: Sam Parker, North Central High School

Cello: Thomas Longhurst, Ferris High School

String bass: Ethan Lotrario, Lewis and Clark High School

Soprano voice: Nicole Ostlie, Mt. Spokane High School and Mia Kubicek, Ferris High School

Mezzo soprano: Sienna Whitehead, Ferris High School

Small TBB ensemble: Olson/Palmer, Ferris High School

Large TBB ensemble: Saxon Knights, Ferris High School

Large SMA ensemble: Canterbury Belles, Ferris High School

Alto voice: Maile Esperas, Ferris High School

Tenor voice: Max Romoff, St. George’s School

Baritone voice: Orion Chase, Ferris High School

Bass voice: Gabriel Gustafson, St. George’s School

Large mixed ensemble: Oranaichaen, Shadle Park High School

Small mixed ensemble: Meyers/Dunn, Ferris High School

Small SMA vocal ensemble: Siennon, Ferris High School

