District basketball roundup: Colville, Lakeside girls advance in District 7 1A tournament

From staff reports

Roundup of Tuesday’s district basketball action from across Eastern Washington.

Girls basketball District 7 1A

Colville 49, Medical Lake 38: Jordan True scored 22 points and the Crimson Hawks (14-6) beat the visiting Cardinals (7-15) in a first-round game. Charde Luat led Medical Lake with 20 points. Colville faces top-seeded Deer Park in a semifinal on Thursday.

Lakeside 63, Riverside 28: Rylee Darnold scored 15 points and the Eagles (14-7, 8-5) beat the visiting Rams (7-14, 2-11) in a first-round game. Mariah Mally led Riverside with 12 points. Lakeside faces No. 2 seed Freeman in a semifinal on Thursday.

Boys basketball District 7 1B

Inchelium 52, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 51: Dakatta Seymour hit six 3-pointers and scored 20 points and the Hornets (13-8) beat the visiting Warriors (14-8) in a first-round game. Max Grindy and Carter Pitts scored 21 apiece for ACH.

Wilbur-Creston-Keller 57, Curlew 52: Kalub Dreger scored 22 points and the Wildcats (13-7) beat the visiting Cougars (12-8) in a first-round game. Nicholas Baker scored 27 points for Curlew.

Odessa 32, Cusick 54: Bode Seymour scored 24 points and the Panthers (18-3) beat the visiting Tigers (10-9) in a first-round game.

Jacob Scrupps led Odessa with 12 points.