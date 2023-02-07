The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Clear Night 32° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports >  High school sports

District basketball roundup: Colville, Lakeside girls advance in District 7 1A tournament

Feb. 7, 2023 Updated Tue., Feb. 7, 2023 at 9:50 p.m.

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

From staff reports

Roundup of Tuesday’s district basketball action from across Eastern Washington.

Girls basketball District 7 1A

Colville 49, Medical Lake 38: Jordan True scored 22 points and the Crimson Hawks (14-6) beat the visiting Cardinals (7-15) in a first-round game. Charde Luat led Medical Lake with 20 points. Colville faces top-seeded Deer Park in a semifinal on Thursday.

Lakeside 63, Riverside 28: Rylee Darnold scored 15 points and the Eagles (14-7, 8-5) beat the visiting Rams (7-14, 2-11) in a first-round game. Mariah Mally led Riverside with 12 points. Lakeside faces No. 2 seed Freeman in a semifinal on Thursday.

Boys basketball District 7 1B

Inchelium 52, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 51: Dakatta Seymour hit six 3-pointers and scored 20 points and the Hornets (13-8) beat the visiting Warriors (14-8) in a first-round game. Max Grindy and Carter Pitts scored 21 apiece for ACH.

Wilbur-Creston-Keller 57, Curlew 52: Kalub Dreger scored 22 points and the Wildcats (13-7) beat the visiting Cougars (12-8) in a first-round game. Nicholas Baker scored 27 points for Curlew.

Odessa 32, Cusick 54: Bode Seymour scored 24 points and the Panthers (18-3) beat the visiting Tigers (10-9) in a first-round game.

Jacob Scrupps led Odessa with 12 points.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in High school sports