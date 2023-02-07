‘La La Land’ to be adapted into Broadway musical

By Evan Rosen New York Daily News

NEW YORK – “La La Land” is going to be bicoastal.

The Academy Award-winning, L.A.-set film from 2016, which starred Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, is being reimagined for the Broadway stage.

Many of the key players who led to the film’s success are returning to the fold, the announcement revealed. Producer Marc Platt and Lionsgate are again teaming up with the film’s composer, two-time Academy Award-winner Justin Hurwitz and the Tony-winning lyricist team of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

“I’m thrilled to reunite with Lionsgate and the incredible team behind “La La Land” to adapt the movie for the Broadway stage, the next exciting chapter in its evolution,” said Platt.

He’s produced numerous Broadway successes including, most recently, “A Strange Loop” and “Dear Evan Hansen.” Pasek and Paul composed the music and lyrics for the latter, which featured Platt’s son, Ben Platt, in the main role.

Bartlett Sher, who helmed the stage adaptation of “To Kill A Mockingbird” and the Broadway revival of “South Pacific,” is set to direct the stage version of “La La Land.” Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Ayad Akhtar and three-time Barrymore Award winner Matthew Decker will pen the script.

“We’ve assembled a world-class team to create a musical that will delight “La La Land’s” millions of current fans and introduce the property to a whole new audience,” Platt went on to say.

At least for now, the stars of the film, Stone and Gosling, and director Damien Chazelle are not connected to the Broadway version. Cast, dates and a theater are still yet to be determined.

“La La Land” will add to the strong slate of staged adaptations Lionsgate is currently building from their studio properties, which includes “Dirty Dancing,” “Now You See Me,” “Wonder” and “Nashville.”