Prep roundup: Central Valley girls lock top seed at 4A district tournament; Mt. Spokane boys cruise to end undefeated league season

Feb. 7, 2023 Updated Wed., Feb. 8, 2023 at 4:35 p.m.

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

From staff reports

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Boys basketball 4A/3A

Mt. Spokane 79, Ridgeline 55: Maverick Sanders scored 18 points, and the visiting Wildcats (19-1, 9-0) beat the Falcons (8-12, 2-7). Clay Olson scored 13 points for Ridgeline. Ryan Lafferty added 14 for Mt. Spokane.

North Central 66, Ferris 56: Eli Williams scored 17 points, JuJu Ervin scored 16 and the Wolfpack (8-11, 4-5) beat the visiting Saxons (15-5, 6-3). Dylan Skaife led Ferris with 20 points.

University 74, Cheney 39: Shane Skidmore scored 20 points, Tyler Nelson added 15 and the Titans (15-5, 5-4) beat the visiting Blackhawks (6-14, 0-9). Jakeb Vallance led Cheney with 15 points.

Lewis and Clark 55, Central Valley 51: Luke Jessup scored 17 points and the Tigers (7-13, 3-6) beat the visiting Bears (2-18, 2-7). Kylean Bresnee led CV with 15 points.

2A

West Valley 53, Shadle Park 38: Rosko Schroder scored 13 points, and the visiting Eagles (17-2, 8-1) beat the Highlanders (6-13, 2-7). Ronan Redd led Shadle with 17 points.

Pullman 81, Rogers 42: Jaedyn Brown scored 40 points with six three-pointers, and the Greyhounds (19-0, 9-0) beat the visiting Pirates (9-10, 2-7). Dujuan Haney led Rogers with 10 points. Tanner Barbour added 14 for Pullman.

East Valley 76, Clarkston 72: Luke Holecek scored 26 points, and the Knights (8-9, 2-7) beat the visiting Bantams (8-11, 4-6). Xavier Santana led Clarkston with 29 points.

Girls basketball 4A/3A

Central Valley 57, Lewis and Clark 56: Eden Sander scored 15 points, and the visiting Bears (15-5, 7-2) edged out the Tigers (9-11, 5-4) to clinch the top GSL seed to the 4A district tournament. Brooklyn Jenson led LC with 16 points.

Mt. Spokane 54, Ridgeline 39: Bryten Gumke scored 14 points with four 3-pointers, and the visiting Wildcats (11-9, 7-2) beat the Falcons (10-10, 2-7). Emma Myers led Ridgeline with eight points.

North Central 47, Ferris 33: Hannah Hamilton scored 19 points, and the Wolfpack (8-11, 1-8) beat the visiting Saxons (7-13, 2-7).

University 55, Cheney 34: Eliannah Ramirez scored 15 points, and the Titans (10-10, 5-4) beat the visiting Blackhawks (6-14, 1-8). Shauna Elliott led Cheney with 15 points.

2A

Shadle Park 55, West Valley 15: Makenzie Fager scored 21 points, and the Crusaders (9-10, 6-3) beat the visiting Eagles (5-14, 4-6). Willow Burrill scored six points for WV.

Pullman 54, Rogers 28: Ryliann Bednar scored 15 points, and the Greyhounds (7-12, 7-2) beat the visiting Pirates (2-16, 1-8). Angelica Cue-Leon led Rogers with 11 points.

Clarkston 57, East Valley 4: Kendall Wallace scored 14 points, and the visiting Bantams (16-4, 10-0) beat the Knights (0-17, 0-9).

