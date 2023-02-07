Washington State’s Charlisse Leger-Walker selected to Naismith Trophy midseason watch list
Feb. 7, 2023 Updated Tue., Feb. 7, 2023 at 4:09 p.m.
Washington State guard Charlisse Leger-Walker is one of 30 players on the Naismith Trophy midseason watch list.
It marks the first time in her career that Leger-Walker has been named a midseason finalist for the award, presented annually to the nation’s top women’s college basketball player.
The Waikato, New Zealand native is averaging 18.9 points and 4.6 assists per game for the Cougars. Leger-Walker is shooting a career-best 38.6% on 3-pointers.
WSU is off to its best start in program history at 16-7, with four of those losses coming without Leger-Walker, who missed those game due to a family matter.
