The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Clear Night 30° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports >  Whitworth

Whitman men stifle Whitworth 85-67

Feb. 7, 2023 Updated Tue., Feb. 7, 2023 at 10:16 p.m.

From staff reports

Whitworth men’s basketball struggled on the offensive end and lost to Whitman 85-67.

The Pirates (14-7) were held to 24 points in the first half. The Blues (17-4) were led by Walter Lum’s 20 points.

Jake Holtz scored 17 points for the Pirates.

Whitworth women’s basketball lost to Whitman 67-48.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in Whitworth