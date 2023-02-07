Whitman men stifle Whitworth 85-67
Feb. 7, 2023 Updated Tue., Feb. 7, 2023 at 10:16 p.m.
From staff reports
Whitworth men’s basketball struggled on the offensive end and lost to Whitman 85-67.
The Pirates (14-7) were held to 24 points in the first half. The Blues (17-4) were led by Walter Lum’s 20 points.
Jake Holtz scored 17 points for the Pirates.
Whitworth women’s basketball lost to Whitman 67-48.
