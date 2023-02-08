The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  High school sports

District basketball roundup: Ian Stapf leads Deer Park boys in 1A tourney; Colfax, Liberty girls reach 2B district title game

Feb. 8, 2023 Updated Wed., Feb. 8, 2023 at 9:53 p.m.

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

From staff reports

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school district basketball action from across Eastern Washington.

Boys basketball District 7 1A

Deer Park 69, Riverside 45: Ian Stapf scored 32 points and the Stags (12-8) eliminated the visiting Rams (3-15) in a first-round game.

Deer Park advances to face Lakeside in a semifinal at West Valley HS on Thursday.

Daniel Schneider led Riverside with 21 points.

Colville 48, Newport 43: Colbie McEvoy scored 20 points and the Crimson Hawks (7-13) beat the visiting Grizzlies (5-15) in a first-round game.

Colville advances to a semifinal against Freeman Thursday.

Ronan Sherman and Austin Owen led Newport with 10 points apiece.

District 7 2B

Davenport 62, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 43: Tennessee Rainwater scored 22 points, Brenick Soliday added 16 and the Gorillas (21-2) beat the visiting Broncos (15-7) in a semifinal at West Valley.

Davenport advances to the championship game against Northwest Christian on Saturday.

Chase Galbreath scored 17 points for LRS, which faces Reardan in a loser-out Thursday.

Northwest Christian 67, Colfax 55: The Crusaders (19-3) topped the Bulldogs (17-4) in a semifinal. Details were unavailable.

St. George’s 61, Kettle Falls 31: Shawn Jones, Mason Zarlingo and Elden Pierce scored 12 points apiece and the visiting Dragons (13-8) eliminated the Bulldogs (6-15).

St. George’s faces Colfax in a loser-out Thursday.

Reardan 61, Liberty 44: Jakari Singleton and Rysen Soliday scored 19 points apiece and the Screaming Eagles (9-13) eliminated the Lancers (11-11), last season’s State 2B champion.

Lincoln Foland led Liberty with 15 points.

District 7 1B

Wellpinit 88, Springdale 73: Smokey Abrahamson totaled 15 points and 11 rebounds and Wellpinit (20-1) defeated the visiting Chargers (9-12) in a first-round game.

Wellpinit advances to a semifinal against Inchelium Saturday at Medical Lake.

Gavin Lawrence hit four 3-pointers and scored 22 points for Springdale, which faces Almira/Coulee-Hartline in a loser-out.

Girls District 7 2B

Colfax 61, Upper Columbia 25: Brynn McGaughy scored 21 points, Jaisha Gibb added 17 and the No. 1 Bulldogs (22-0) beat the Lions (8-9) in a semifinal at West Valley.

Colfax advances to Saturday’s championship game against Liberty.

UCA faces a loser-out Thursday.

Liberty 48, St. George’s 46: Brooke Redder scored 13 points, Kendall Denny added 12 and Ellie Denny had 11 and the visiting Lancers (13-9) held off the Dragons (16-6) in a semifinal.

Annika Bergquist had 18 points for St. George’s, which faces Northwest Christian in a loser-out Thursday.

Northwest Christian 49, Reardan 40: Azalea Vliestra hit four 3-pointers and scored 14 points, Paisley Cox added 13 points and the Crusaders (15-7) eliminated the Screaming Eagles (9-14)

Liberty Anderson led Reardan with 19 points.

District 7 1B

Odessa 58, Curlew 20: Grace Nelson and Hayden Schuh scored 12 points apiece and the Tigers (10-8) beat the visiting Cougars (9-10) in a first-round game. Theia Grady scored 10 points for Curlew.

Odessa advances to a semifinal Saturday against Inchelium at Medical Lake HS. Curlew drops into a loser-out against W-K-C.

Inchelium 56, Wilbur-Creston-Keller 39: The Hornets (16-2) beat the visiting Wildcats (12-8) in a first-round game. Details were unavailable.

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 54, Republic 29: Beth Okamoto scored 21 points, Prairie Parrish added 14 and the visiting Warriors (12-8) beat the Tigers (13-8) in a first-round game.

ACH advances to a semifinal game against Wellpinit on Saturday at Medical Lake High School.

Ember Berndt scored nine points for Republic, which plays in Northport a loser-out game Saturday.

District 9 1B

Oakesdale 67, DeSales 22: Bradyn Henley and Marilla Hockett scored 17 points apiece and the Nighthawks (18-2) beat the visiting Irish (8-11) in a first-round game. Oakesdale advances to a semifinal Friday.

DeSales faces a loser-out.

