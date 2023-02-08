Cache Reset
Sports >  Gonzaga basketball

Gonzaga junior wing Julian Strawther among 10 candidates for Julius Erving Award

Feb. 8, 2023 Updated Wed., Feb. 8, 2023 at 4:13 p.m.

Gonzaga's Julian Strawther gets to the rim against Saint Mary's forward Alex Ducas (44) in Saturday's game in Moraga. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)
By Jim Meehan

Gonzaga junior Julian Strawther is on the list of 10 candidates for the Julius Erving Award, presented annually to college basketball’s top small forward.

Strawther paces GU with 52 made 3-pointers and ranks second in minutes (30.7 per game), scoring (14.4 points per game) and rebounding (6.8). The 6-foot-7 wing is hitting 47.6% of his shots, including 41.9% on 3-pointers, and 73.3% at the foul line.

Strawther, who averaged 11.8 points and 5.4 rebounds as a sophomore, made eight 3-pointers en route to a career-high 40 points in a Jan. 28 road victory over Portland. His previous career high was 23 points versus Xavier. He scored 22 points against Pepperdine and 20 versus Kentucky.

Strawther has scored in double figures in 21 of Gonzaga’s 24 games. He posted double-doubles against Kentucky, Washington, Baylor and Montana.

Erving Award candidates include Brandon Miller, Alabama; Keyontae Johnson, Kansas State; Baylor Scheierman, Creighton; Brice Sensabaugh, Ohio State; Matthew Cleveland, Florida State; Jaime Jaquez Jr., UCLA; Jalen Wilson, Kansas; and Colby Jones, Xavier.

Former GU standouts Corey Kispert (2021) and Rui Hachimura (2019) are past Erving Award winners.

Fan voting will begin Friday at hoophallawards.com.

