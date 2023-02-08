Man committed to Eastern State Hospital walks away from psychiatric facility

From staff reports

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office says a patient who was civilly committed to Eastern State Hospital walked away from the facility Tuesday evening.

Staff reported around 6:40 p.m. that Silas W. Finley, 21, had left the campus in Medical Lake, a news release from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said. It wasn’t immediately clear how he was able to leave the psychiatric hospital.

Finley is 6 feet tall, 150 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes, the release said.

Deputies said Finley may have boarded a Spokane Transit Authority bus and exited near Second Avenue and Cedar Street. Searches there and elsewhere for Finley were unsuccessful.

He has a history of “self-harm, mental disorders and substance abuse,” the release said, which means Finley “may pose a threat to himself or others.” The release also said Finley’s “behavior could be erratic.”

Finley faces a charge of third-degree escape, a misdemeanor.

Anyone who has seen him is asked to call 911 or Crime Check at 509-456-2233 and use reference No. 10018243.