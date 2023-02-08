Man committed to Eastern State Hospital walks away from psychiatric facility
Feb. 8, 2023 Updated Wed., Feb. 8, 2023 at 10:05 p.m.
From staff reports
The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office says a patient who was civilly committed to Eastern State Hospital walked away from the facility Tuesday evening.
Staff reported around 6:40 p.m. that Silas W. Finley, 21, had left the campus in Medical Lake, a news release from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said. It wasn’t immediately clear how he was able to leave the psychiatric hospital.
Finley is 6 feet tall, 150 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes, the release said.
Deputies said Finley may have boarded a Spokane Transit Authority bus and exited near Second Avenue and Cedar Street. Searches there and elsewhere for Finley were unsuccessful.
He has a history of “self-harm, mental disorders and substance abuse,” the release said, which means Finley “may pose a threat to himself or others.” The release also said Finley’s “behavior could be erratic.”
Finley faces a charge of third-degree escape, a misdemeanor.
Anyone who has seen him is asked to call 911 or Crime Check at 509-456-2233 and use reference No. 10018243.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.