Moscow police say male suspect phoned in threat to commit shooting at school, schools went into lockdown

Moscow-Pullman Daily News staff report

Moscow-Pullman Daily News

A male said he was armed and planned to commit a shooting at Moscow High School in a call to the Moscow Police Department at 9:50 a.m. Wednesday, according to a news release from the police sent at noon. The police said it appears the call originated from outside the state of Idaho.

“At this time, there does not appear to be an active, credible threat to our schools,” the news release said.

While dispatchers were on the phone with the suspect, deputies from the Latah County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the high school and set up a perimeter. The Moscow police arrived shortly after. Officers from both agencies entered the building “to quickly clear the building looking for active threats. NO THREATS were found inside the school and no one was injured,” the news release said.

Moscow High was put on lockdown, and all other district schools were alerted and told to implement lockout procedures, according to the police. Other schools in Moscow were also alerted to the threat.

The investigation into this case will continue, according to the news release.

The Moscow School District resumed classes but kept students indoors the rest of the school day.