Washington commissioners would receive salary per proposed legislation

Washington Fish and Wildlife Commissioners would be paid a salary per proposed legislation.

House Bill 1699 would provide a salary to the 9-appointed commissioners in an “effort to reduce the burdens placed on the commissioners and create a more inclusive and representative commission.”

The legislation was introduced by Republican state representative Joel Kretz and is cosponsored by Democratic state representative Mike Chapman.

Per the legislation commission salaries would be set by the Washington citizens’ commission on salaries for elected officials.

Currently commissioners are paid $100 per work day and reimbursed for commission-related travel expenses. Some have argued this self-selects for older, wealthier commissioners.

The bill is scheduled for a public hearing in the House Committee on Agriculture and Natural Resources Friday at 10:30 a.m.